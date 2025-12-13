Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared an exciting moment with Lionel Messi on Saturday as his son AbRam clicked pictures with the football legend and his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrygo de Paul in Kolkata. Shahrukh was visibly delighted meeting the stars.

The celebrations continued as Messi virtually unveiled his 70-foot statue at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town.

Crafted in tribute to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, the statue depicts Messi holding the prestigious trophy.

Messi joined the unveiling from the Hyatt Regency hotel, while a massive crowd of fans gathered at the stadium to witness the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The statue marks a unique tribute to Messi during his GOAT India Tour 2025, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate the Argentine legend in the city.

Earlier, West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club president Sujit Bose said that Messi and his team are happy with the statue installed in Lake Town.

Speaking to ANI, Sujit Bose said Messi and his team had given their consent to the statue and were happy with it. The construction of the statue was completed in just 40 days, he added.

The Argentine football legend arrived in the ‘City of Joy’ early on Saturday morning to an overwhelming reception from fans.

Enthusiastic supporters gathered in large numbers across key locations in Kolkata, eager to catch a glimpse of the global football icon, reflecting the immense popularity Messi enjoys in the country, particularly in West Bengal.

Notably, this marks Lionel Messi's first visit to India since 2011. During his previous visit, the legendary footballer played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0.