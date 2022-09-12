Watch: Sachin Tendulkar by his side, Yuvraj Singh grooves to Raina-Pathan’s singing

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 12

As part of Road Safety World Series India’s cricket legends have come together. After their exploits on the field, likes of Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina are having fun off it too.

A video grab

In a video posted by Yuvraj Singh on Facebook, cricket fans can catch the legends singing and dancing.

While Yuvraj Singh can be seen dancing on peppy Bollywood numbers, Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina have taken to singing.

With all cricket legends in one frame, fans could not have asked for more.