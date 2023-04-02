Watch: Sunil Gavaskar dancing to Pushpa hit ‘Saami Saami’ during IPL opening ceremony

Chandigarh, April 4
Indian Premier League saw a dazzling opening ceremony with singer Arijit Singh, actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna stealing the show.
Not be left behind, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar danced to ‘Saami, Saami’ as Rashmika performed on the hit number from blockbuster ‘Pushpa’.
In the opening match, defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated four-time winners Chennai Super Kings.
Posting a video, Neroli Meadows said: "And we're away! Unreal atmosphere at Ahmedabad to get things started. The best thing though? Catching up with mates!!! The hugs and laughs… Oh @gavaskarsunilofficial how I've missed you!!!!"
