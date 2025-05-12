New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Indian batter Shubman Gill, who is reportedly a front-runner to become India's next Test captain, penned a heartwarming note for batting legend Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday.

In his post on Instagram, Gill recalled watching Virat as a 13-year-old and being left in wonder by his energy and hailed the batter for "reshaping the mindset of millions". He also expressed hope that the current generation of players can carry the "fire and commitment" Virat had brought to the longest format.

"Anything I write for you, paji, will never truly capture what I feel or the impact you've had on me. From watching you bat when I was 13 and wondering how someone could bring that kind of energy to the field - to sharing the field with you and realising no one else possibly can - you've not just inspired a generation, you've reshaped the mindset of millions. I know how much Test cricket meant to you, and I hope our generation can carry forward that same fire and commitment. Thank you for everything. Happy retirement, @virat.kohli paji," Gill wrote.

Also, Virat's long-time teammate and close friend KL Rahul, hailed Virat, saying that watching him play Tests was a "privilege" and more than the runs, it was his "passion, discipline and love for the game" that will stay with everyone.

"What a journey it has been. Watching you give everything in whites was a privilege. More than the numbers, it's your passion, discipline, and love for the game that will stay with us. Grateful for the memories, guidance and friendship. I'll miss the arm around the shoulder, slip banter, and long dinner chats. Lots of love, see u soon, bro," said Rahul in his Instagram story.

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also posted on his X, "What an amazing Test career you've had, @imVkohli! From sharing dressing room banter in our early cricketing days to watching you grow as a legend and the best batsman in the world. Your fearless approach and dedication will inspire generations to come!"

What an amazing Test career you've had, @imVkohli! From sharing dressing room banter in our early cricketing days to watching you grow as a legend and the best batsman in the world. Your fearless approach and dedication will inspire generations to come! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pnIsxl2v2s — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 12, 2025

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also posted on X that not only did Virat "light up grounds with your Incandescent batting" but also "remain a great advocate for Test cricket".

"A truly remarkable Test career has come to an end! Virat, not only did you light up grounds with your Incandescent batting, you remain a great advocate for Test cricket. I love your passion and the mentality of a champion. Thanks for being such an inspiration for so many, and thanks for all the entertainment! Look forward to seeing you again in ODIs, where too you are second to none! Well done, Virat, wish you the very best in all your future endeavours!," posted Laxman.

A truly remarkable Test career has come to an end! Virat, not only did you light up grounds with your Incandescent batting, you remain a great advocate for Test cricket. I love your passion and the mentality of a champion. Thanks for being such an inspiration for so many, and… pic.twitter.com/38Rl867780 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 12, 2025

He made his Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies. While his first Test tour was a massive disappointment with just 76 runs in five innings, a young Virat made a name for himself with some serious, counter-attacking knocks in the coming days. His rise as a Test player started with his maiden ton against Australia at Adelaide in 2012, when he made 116 in 213 balls. In a tour where no other could touch 300 runs for India and giants like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag looked a shadow of their dominant selves, Virat top-scored for India with 300 runs in four Tests, including a century and fifty. Between 2011 and 2015, he made 2,994 runs in 41 Tests at an average of 44.03, with 11 centuries and 12 fifties in 72 innings.

Between 2016 and 2019, Virat had one of the strongest batting primes ever for a Test cricketer, piling up 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings and the best score of 254*. This also included seven double centuries, most by a captain in Test cricket history.

However, the 2020s have not been great for the superstar batter, having made just 2,028 runs in 39 Tests at an underwhelming average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show in 69 innings. His numbers received a boost from a fine 2023, where he made 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 55.91, with two centuries and two fifties in 12 innings.

During this whole time frame, Virat battled some notable weaknesses in the format, notably against deliveries outside the off-stump line and against spinners.

He ended last year with just 382 runs in 10 Tests at a shocking average of 22.47, with just one century and fifty in 19 innings. His last Test outing was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour to Australia from November-January, where he made just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75, with his century at Perth being a highlight. That century was his first since July 2023, when he hit a ton against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023. Also, his last century at home came against Australia in early 2023 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Ahmedabad. (ANI)

