 Watson, Sammy turn down offers, Pakistan’s search for foreign coach hit hurdles : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Watson, Sammy turn down offers, Pakistan’s search for foreign coach hit hurdles

Watson, Sammy turn down offers, Pakistan’s search for foreign coach hit hurdles

PCB is now expected to go for an interim arrangement for the national team to supervise the training camp

Watson, Sammy turn down offers, Pakistan’s search for foreign coach hit hurdles

PCB is now expected to go for an interim arrangement for the national team to supervise the training camp in Kakul from March 25 to April 8 ahead of the home five-match T20 series against New Zealand. AP/PTI file



PTI

Karachi, March 17

Pakistan's search for a foreign coach has hit hurdles with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and former West Indian captain Darren Sammy dropping out of the race for the next head coach of the national team.

While Sammy turned down approaches by the PCB citing he is already contracted with the West Indies board as head coach of the WI white-ball teams, Watson returned home on Saturday night after rejecting the offer from the Pakistan board.

A well-informed source aware of the developments said that senior PCB officials had held detailed talks with Watson in Karachi during the PSL matches offering him the head coach position.

“Watson had initially shown interest and kept certain financial and other conditions to accept the offer,” the source said.

“But after the board more or less accepted Watson's financial demands the Australian was not happy that details of the proposed package were leaked out in the Pakistan media and social media.”

The Australian then politely turned down the offer insisting he had prior commitments as a commentator in the IPL and also in the major USA league besides wanting to give more time to his young family in Sydney.

The PCB reportedly had agreed to a USD 2 million dollar annual fee for Watson.

PCB is now expected to go for an interim arrangement for the national team to supervise the training camp in Kakul from March 25 to April 8 ahead of the home five-match T20 series against New Zealand from April 14 in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

“A team of local coaches as an interim arrangement for the camp and NZ series is the only available option for the PCB now and Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will be required to make a call after the PSL final on 18th March,” the source said.

Naqvi has made it clear that he is keen on appointing foreign coaches for the national team on a long term basis, covering the World T20 Cup in West Indies and USA and Champions Trophy early next year in Pakistan.

The source said that former Pakistan captains, Younis Khan, Muhammad Yousuf, Inzamam ul Haq, Moin Khan were also under consideration for the time being.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

2
India

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

3
Himachal

Bypolls to 6 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh to be held along with Lok Sabha election on June 1

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

5
Haryana

40 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari; 3 critical

6
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

7
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

8
Comment

‘Arun Khetarpal story was waiting to be told’

9
Comment

Bhagat Singh, martyr and thinker

10
India

Strict action against perpetrators of violence: MEA on Gujarat University incident

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

Future Gaming and Hotel Services donated Rs 509 crore to DMK

International students at Gujarat University attacked for offering namaz in hostel; 2 hospitalised

Strict action against perpetrators of violence: MEA on Gujarat University incident

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said ...

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Yadav was among six people named in an FIR lodged in Noida o...

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laun...

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

The suspect opened fire and Constable Amritpal Singh was str...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

‘Fake’ case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says AAP leader Atishi on ED summons to Kejriwal

Lok Sabha poll: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Man held with foreign revolver

Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

14-year-old girl ends her life

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college