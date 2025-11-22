Perth [Australia], November 22 (ANI): Australian skipper Steve Smith praised Mitchell Starc's "incredible" seven-wicket haul against England in the first innings of the Ashes opening fixture in Perth, calling the left-arm pacer's performance "incredible".

Smith also lauded Scott Boland for his consistent accuracy and Brendan Doggett for bowling well, crediting the bowlers for putting pressure on England after key Australian wickets fell early.

Starc produced an all-round bowling performance to script Australia's dominant victory in the opening Ashes Test at the Perth Stadium by eight wickets. The left-arm pacer dismantled England with figures of 7/58 in the first innings and 3/55 in the second, finishing with a remarkable match haul of 10/113.

Boland backed up Starc superbly with a 4/33 spell in the second innings, while debutant Brendan Doggett impressed with five wickets across the match, showcasing Australia's impressive fast-bowling depth.

"He [Mitchell Starc] bowled beautifully. It was a terrible ball, but the way he bowled to take seven was incredible. They backed it up today. Scott Boland was exceptional; he bowled in the right line and length. It was the Boland we are used to. [Doggett] also bowled really well," Steve Smith told the reporters.

A breathtaking counter-attack spearheaded Australia's chase of 205 knocks from Travis Head, who hammered an 83-ball 123 studded with 16 fours and four sixes to chase England's target. His explosive innings completely took the game away from England.

Head batted at number five in the second innings. However, he was promoted up the order in the fourth innings. On his promotion to the opening slot, Head said he had done it in other formats as well and saw it as an opportunity to do what former Australian opener David Warner had done.

"I do it in other formats. Could there be an opportunity to do what David Warner had done. We were sort of looking for that role, someone to go out there and be a bit more aggressive," Head said.

With Starc's fiery 10-fer and Head's astonishing assault, Australia sealed the opening Test by eight wickets, taking a confident 1-0 lead in the Ashes series.

The second Test will begin on December 4 in Brisbane, where England will aim to bounce back after the defeat in Perth. (ANI)

