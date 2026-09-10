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Home / Sports / WB Sports Department seeks CAB confirmation for Eden Gardens booking for Durga Puja events

WB Sports Department seeks CAB confirmation for Eden Gardens booking for Durga Puja events

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ANI
Updated At : 10:02 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 10 (ANI): The West Bengal government's Youth Services & Sports Department has written to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) seeking confirmation on the availability and booking of Eden Gardens for cultural and celebratory programmes planned for Durga Puja 2026.

The programmes, including a grand cultural event, have been proposed at the iconic Kolkata stadium from September 25 to October 15, covering the period required for preparations as well as dismantling arrangements.

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The CAB has been requested to confirm the availability of Eden Gardens by September 11.

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The development comes days after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the state government would officially launch this year's Durga Puja celebrations with a mega event at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya.

"On the day of Mahalaya, the Tourism Department and the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs are jointly organising a mega event. The official launch of Durga Puja will take place at Eden Gardens right on Mahalaya. This grand event will feature a special drone show and fireworks display. In addition, three major aerial drone shows will also take place," CM Adhikari said while addressing a Durga Puja 2026 preparatory meeting on Monday.

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The Chief Minister also announced restrictions on the use of DJs during Durga Puja and immersion processions, with organisers, vendors and the public required to comply with the guidelines.

"DJs cannot be played during Durga Puja, nor can they be played during the immersion processions. Total compliance from all puja organisers, vendors, and the public is mandatory to preserve public safety and order," he had said.

Adhikari further announced that Maha Ashtami would be observed as a complete dry day across West Bengal.

"To maintain the sanctity of Maha Ashtami, a complete dry day will be observed across the state. All liquor retail outlets, as well as bars, must remain strictly closed with zero alcohol sales permitted throughout the day. Total compliance is mandatory," he said.

The government also announced awards in categories including Best Idol, Best Pandal, Best Eco-Friendly Puja, Best Crowd Management, Best Pandal Art and Best Sculptor, with an independent panel of judges proposed to ensure a fair selection.

Eden Gardens, one of India's most iconic cricket venues, is the headquarters of CAB and serves as the home ground of the Bengal cricket team and IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

The stadium's next scheduled cricket fixture is the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match between Bengal and Delhi, beginning on October 11.

With the proposed Durga Puja programmes extending until October 15, the booking period would overlap with the start of Bengal's domestic cricket season at the venue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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