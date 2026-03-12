DT
WC berth secured, India now eye title triumph in FIH Women's WC Qualifiers

WC berth secured, India now eye title triumph in FIH Women's WC Qualifiers

While India finished on top of Pool B with Scotland collecting same points but finishing second in the group, Italy finished second in Pool A

PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 06:50 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
India 🇮🇳 vs Wales at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (Credits: Instagram/@sportsauthorityoftelangana)
Already assured of a World Cup berth, India would aim for the winners' trophy at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers and take a step forward in that direction by winning the semi-final against Italy here on Friday.

The Indian women's hockey team finished on top of Pool B with seven points from three matches. Scotland also collected same points but finished second in the group because of India's superior goal difference.

The hosts registered two wins and one draw in the pool stage.

Italy finished second in Pool A with four points after registering one win, one draw and one loss, giving the hosts a slight psychological edge ahead of the semi-final.

India will look to build on the impressive form of forward Navneet Kaur, who is currently the joint top-scorer of the tournament with four goals.       She produced a standout performance in the final pool match against Wales, scoring a brilliant hat-trick to cap off the group stage in style.

Italy, meanwhile, will rely on Federica Carta, who has been their key attacking threat and has scored three goals so far in the competition.

On paper and form, India hold a major advantage over Italy. In terms of head-to-head encounters, India and Italy have faced each other seven times since 2012. India have won five of those matches, while Italy have registered one victory and one game ended in a draw, giving the hosts a slight psychological edge.

India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who is back at the helm after the Tokyo Olympics, termed the achievement as a significant milestone.

"Securing qualification for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 is an important milestone for this group, and the players deserve a lot of credit for the way they have performed so far in the tournament," he said.

"They have shown good discipline, composure and attacking intent throughout the pool stage.

"At the same time, our mind-set is very clear-we are not here just to qualify. We want to keep improving with every match and aim to win the tournament. The semi-final is another big challenge and we will approach it with full focus and intensity."

The Dutchman, however, cautioned his wards to take Italy lightly.

"Italy are a competitive side and they have shown in this tournament that they can trouble strong teams. For us, the focus will be on executing our plans well, maintaining our structure, and continuing to play with the same energy and confidence," he said.

The FIH Women's World Cup will be played alongside the men's competition to be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.

