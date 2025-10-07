WC centurions Gardner, Brits, Devine receive ranking boost, Mandhana still at top despite slow start

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Centurions Tazmin Brits, Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup secured a significant boost to their ICC Women's ODI Rankings, while Indian batter Smriti Mandhana's stronghold at the top has reduced following a slow start in the tournament.

Mandhana still maintains a healthy advantage at the top of the rankings for ODI batters, but a host of players have made ground on her following centuries during the early stages of the eight-team tournament.

In-form South African Tazmin Brits continued her superb recent run with a century against New Zealand on Monday, and she rose two places to fourth overall, while fellow centurion Gardner gained seven spots to rise to fifth as both players achieved new career-high ratings, as per ICC.

They are not the only players to reach new career-high marks this week, with New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine (up seven spots to eighth) and Pakistan left-hander Sidra Amin (up three rungs to equal 10th) also achieving their best ratings following their own good start to the Women's World Cup.

It is mainly status quo behind England's Sophie Ecclestone inside the top 10 of the latest ODI bowler rankings, with South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (fifth) and Australia's Alana King (seventh) the only players making ground this week as the pair gain one spot each.

There is some change just outside the top 10, though, with South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (up six spots to 13th) and Australia pacer Annabel Sutherland (up nine places to 14th) both achieving new career-high ratings following the first handful of matches in India and Sri Lanka.

Gardner remains well out in front of the rankings for all-rounders and even achieves a new career-high rating this week following her exploits against the White Ferns early in the tournament.

Teammate Kim Garth also excelled in that match against New Zealand as she rose four places to 18th on the same list for ODI all-rounders, while Devine jumped one spot to ninth following her hot start with the bat at the World Cup. (ANI)

