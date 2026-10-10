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Home / Sports / WCL: Yuvraj, Harbhajan, Yusuf, Irfan Pathan reunite at Indian Champions' party in Dubai

WCL: Yuvraj, Harbhajan, Yusuf, Irfan Pathan reunite at Indian Champions' party in Dubai

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ANI
Updated At : 12:31 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], October 10 (ANI): India Champions owner Sumant Behl hosted a party on Friday night amid the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3, bringing together several members of India's World Cup-winning teams.

The gathering witnessed a reunion of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning players, including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Piyush Chawla, who came together under one roof.

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Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, a member of the country's inaugural T20 World Cup-winning team in 2007, was also present at the party.

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The reunion brought together former Indian cricketers who played key roles in the country's memorable triumphs on the global stage, amid the ongoing WCL Season 3.

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India’s 2007 T20 World Cup journey was a dramatic underdog run led by the newly appointed skipper MS Dhoni, featuring a bowl‑out win over Pakistan, big Super 8 victories, a famous semi‑final triumph over Australia, and a tense five‑run win against Pakistan in the final to claim the inaugural title. Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa were part of that inaugural T20 World Cup win.

India’s 2011 World Cup campaign was a nine‑match march of resilience, iconic performances, and clutch moments that culminated in MS Dhoni’s historic six to win the title on home soil. Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Piyush Chawla were part of that home World Cup win.

India Champions opened their WCL Season 3 campaign with a thumping 46-run win over Australia Champions in Sharjah. After that, the Yuvraj Singh-led Indian side suffered a 21-run defeat against England Champions.

Now, the Indian side's next opponents are the table toppers and defending champions South Africa. AB de Villiers is leading that Proteas side and is in red-hot form after starting the season with a 39-ball 70 against West Indies Champions, and then he followed that with an unbeaten 111 against Australia Champions.

India Champions Squad: Naman Ojha (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rishi Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Mohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Robin Uthappa, Abhimanyu Mithun, Varun Aaron and Pawan Negi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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