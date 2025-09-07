WCPL 2025: Barbados Royals suffer huge blow as Hayley Matthews ruled out for entire season

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Barbados Royals have been dealt a major setback on the eve of their Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025 title defence, with skipper Hayley Matthews ruled out of the entire season due to a shoulder injury, as per ESPNcricinfo.

In Matthews' absence, all-rounder Chinelle Henry has been appointed as the stand-in captain and will lead the Royals' campaign this season.

Matthews' absence is a massive blow considering her impact on the tournament over the years. She is the highest run-scorer in WCPL history, amassing 424 runs at a strike rate of 113.06, and also the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps at an economy rate of 5.79. The 27-year-old has played a pivotal role in the Royals' back-to-back title triumphs in 2023 and 2024.

Matthews was the Player of the Match in the 2023 WCPL final against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, scoring a brilliant 82 off 59 balls and picking up two wickets. She followed it up with another stellar season in 2024, where she was named the Player of the Series.

The Royals confirmed the news of Matthews' injury but have not yet named a replacement. The defending champions are playing the Amazon Warriors in their opening match on Sunday night.

Matthews had suffered a shoulder injury during the England tour and subsequently opted for surgery during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She was initially picked as a pre-draft signing by the Melbourne Renegades but later withdrew before the WBBL draft. She still managed to play the home series against South Africa and participated in The Hundred, and decided to undergo surgery after the WCPL.

Meanwhile, a group of emerging West Indian players, including NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Trishan Holder, and Steffie Soogrim, tuned up for WCPL 2025 with a training stint at the Chennai Super Kings Academy in Chennai last month. (ANI)

