"We actually need to believe we can take the title": Morocco coach after final league stage match win over Haiti

Atlanta [US], June 25 (ANI): Following his side's win in the last league stage match of the FIFA World Cup, Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi pointed out that the team needs to believe that "they can take the title" and added they "have the ingredients to be the best nation".

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The 2022 World Cup semifinalists continued their unbeaten run at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, finishing runners-up to Brazil on the basis of goal difference after a 4-2 win over Haiti in an entertaining clash on Thursday.

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Speaking during the post-match presser, Ouahbi said as quoted by Reuters, "Morocco has entered a whole new dimension, and we are part of a new momentum where we actually need to believe we can take the title."

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"How do we reach this objective? Well, again, as I said before, we need to be 100 per cent committed. Today, we have the best ingredients that are needed to become the best nation, and we believe we can do it; the players believe in it, the same for the staff," he added.

Ouahbi was disappointed at having finished as runners-up, but was not surprised by the fight shown by an already eliminated Haiti, which he said "had nothing to lose".

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"We were looking for first spot in the group, but Haiti had nothing to lose and played a good transition game, so it was not an easy game for us," Ouahbi said.

"It was a game where we put up some very good stats and had a lot of chances, and I am very happy with all the players. We were on top of it throughout the game."

"But it was no surprise that Haiti would bring passion. They were always going to go all out and played with more freedom because they had already been eliminated," he continued.

As runners-up of Group C, they will play on Monday at Monterrey against the winner of Group F, which could be either Japan, the Netherlands or Sweden. However, the coach has no clear preference of who he wants as his opponents.

"I do not have any preference, and there is not much I can do about it anyway," added the coach.

"They are three teams with three different styles, and we will just have to be ready. This is the World Cup, and we came here for a reason, with a lot of ambition, and in the end, you have to play what is put in front of you," he signed off. (ANI)

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