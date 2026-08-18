New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Tero India Managing Director and CEO Chandrakant Singh said the company's focus on developing 3x3 basketball from the grassroots level can contribute to India's broader sporting and 2036 Olympic ambitions by creating a structured pathway for players to compete at international levels.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the launch of 3x3 Quest India 2026 on Tuesday, Singh said grassroots development requires sustained effort and the company aims to identify and develop talent while providing players with opportunities to compete against international-level athletes.

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"The word you said, 'grassroots', it's a very effort-oriented thing. It takes a lot of time to build and to do this, and that's why very few people come into this. People like the finished product. So we are developing it from the grassroots level and to define it as a champions' league, to get people to compete internationally," Singh said.

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He said Tero also plans to bring experienced trainers and expose Indian players to high-level competition to improve their skills and performance.

"We also need to bring good trainers from outside. So with a lot of effort, we are developing grassroots. And over a period of time, you'll see its impact," he added.

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Chandrakant said Tero plans to introduce different formats of FIBA 3x3 in India over time, including Quest, Light Quest, Challenger and World Series, creating more opportunities for Indian players to compete against top international athletes.

"There are different versions of 3x3 which are played worldwide. One is called Quest, there's Light Quest, there's Challenger, there's World Series. And we're going to bring all of the formats over a period of time," he said.

He said the format would allow Indian players to compete against world champions without having to wait for major international events such as the Olympics.

"It's most fun when you play against world champions, and you can get that opportunity very rarely, but this format provides you that provision that you don't have to wait to play in the Olympics. You can play with players like those anytime throughout the year," Singh said.

He added that Tero intends to bring the various 3x3 formats to India under FIBA's framework.

"So Light Quest, Quest, Challenger, Champions, World Series, we will bring everything to India under FIBA's banner," he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developing sports and India's plans to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, Chandrakant said Tero sees 3x3 as a sport where India can potentially compete for Olympic medals in the future.

"We realized that his (PM Modi) vision, we take one part. We can't do everything, and he also can't do everything, right? So we all have to play our part," Singh said.

"We feel we have a very good opportunity here in which we can win medals. If not today, then tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, we can win. And that's why we've started working on his vision in this sport," he added.

Chandrakant said India should focus on winning medals across multiple sports rather than relying on a few disciplines.

"How many medals can you win in one sport? Very few. But if you win one medal in many sports, you can win many medals. So that's the intention," he said.

He added that 3x3 has the potential to help India participate and compete successfully at the Olympics.

"We took this sport because it has the potential that we can go to Olympics, win in Olympics. Participation will be the first right. It's our right; we should play in the Olympics," Singh said.

On Tero's partnership with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), Singh said the collaboration was crucial for developing the sport within the country's recognised sporting framework.

"Very, very important. See, in any country you are bringing any new structure, any new sport, you have to work within those recognized authorities and their framework," he said.

He said BFI's experience, rules and guidance would help Tero develop 3x3 basketball in India in the right manner.

"Our partnership with them is that they will be our mentors. They will guide us where to go and how to do it and what can be done well and how to do it correctly. So that's their guidance," Singh said.

Tero Entertainment on Tuesday launched 3x3 Quest India 2026, backed by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and endorsed by FIBA. The event is scheduled to be held on September 12 and 13 at DLF Promenade - Emporio in New Delhi.

Unlike traditional five-on-five basketball, 3x3 is played on a half-court with a 12-second shot clock. Games last 10 minutes or end when a team reaches 21 points, making it a fast-paced format suited to live entertainment and younger audiences.

The 3x3 Quest India 2026 will feature teams competing in a knockout format, with the winning team earning an opportunity to compete at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia and gain official FIBA ranking points.

3x3 Quest India 2026 marks the first step in Tero's longer-term vision for the sport in India. Beginning in Delhi, the ambition is to expand participation, create more high-level competitive opportunities and build a platform that connects Indian players and teams with the wider global 3x3 ecosystem, according to a release.

The goal is not simply to stage a successful first event but to help establish India as an important part of the future of 3x3.

3x3 Quest India 2026 will see multiple teams compete over two days, with matches run in a knockout format building to quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final. (ANI)

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