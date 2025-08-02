Florida [US], August 2 (ANI): The Leagues Cup is in full swing, but talk around Lionel Messi's possible contract extension with Inter Miami continues to grab headlines. Speculation is growing that the Argentine legend could stay on with the club till 2028, according to Goal.com.

Advertisement

Ahead of Inter Miami's upcoming Leagues Cup fixture against Necaxa on Saturday, Miami's head coach Javier Mascherano shed some light on Messi's future.

"Regarding Leo, we all hope he renews his contract," he said, as quoted from Goal.com.

Advertisement

"It'll be a decision between him and the club - it's something they've been discussing privately. When the time is right, and if they reach an agreement, they'll announce it. I also saw those rumours, but all I can say is that we're all hopeful he'll stay with us," he added.

Messi's current contract with the Herons runs until December, but the club is in no mood to part ways with their star man. Reports suggest that Inter Miami is planning to offer the World Cup winner a three-year extension, which would keep him at the club well beyond the next FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Mascherano also hinted that Messi is likely to start the match against Necaxa, highlighting the benefit of playing multiple games at home during this phase.

"Leo made it clear the other day - it was a message between the lines," he said, as quoted from Goal.com.

"He feels much better playing than resting. Before the match against Cincinnati, he was carrying a bit of fatigue, and thankfully he was able to rest," he added.

"We're lucky to be playing several games at home, we don't have to travel, and over the next two weeks, we'll be staying around here, so there shouldn't be a problem. Unless Leo feels tired and lets us know, the plan is for him to always play," he noted.

Inter Miami will be hoping for back-to-back wins in the Leagues Cup, with victory over Necaxa bringing them a step closer to the next round, only four teams will make the cut. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)