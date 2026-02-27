We all were keeping an eye on SA-WI game: Pandya

Player of the Match Hardik Pandya said the team was glued to the proceedings of the South Africa-West Indies game before the start of India-Zimbabwe match.

South Africa defeated West Indies by nine wickets with 23 balls to spare in Ahmedabad. The Proteas maintained their unbeaten record at the 2026 T20 World Cup and entered the semifinals after India beat Zimbabwe.

South Africa’s win over West Indies brighten the chances of India making it to the semifinals. After defeating Zimbabwe, India now need to win their game against West Indies.

“We all were keeping an eye on the other game. Now it’s about keeping our skillset. Once that SA-WI game was over, we focused on this game. Now we just want to put our best foot forward,” Pandya said.

Talking about his whirlwind knock, the all-rounder said: “It sounds like a 23-ball fifty but I had to reassess. I realised I was trying to hit the ball too hard, I could time the ball as well. So I did that.”