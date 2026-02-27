DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / We all were keeping an eye on SA-WI game: Pandya

We all were keeping an eye on SA-WI game: Pandya

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chennai, Updated At : 11:19 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Player of the Match Hardik Pandya said the team was glued to the proceedings of the South Africa-West Indies game before the start of India-Zimbabwe match.

Advertisement

South Africa defeated West Indies by nine wickets with 23 balls to spare in Ahmedabad. The Proteas maintained their unbeaten record at the 2026 T20 World Cup and entered the semifinals after India beat Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

South Africa’s win over West Indies brighten the chances of India making it to the semifinals. After defeating Zimbabwe, India now need to win their game against West Indies.

Advertisement

“We all were keeping an eye on the other game. Now it’s about keeping our skillset. Once that SA-WI game was over, we focused on this game. Now we just want to put our best foot forward,” Pandya said.

Talking about his whirlwind knock, the all-rounder said: “It sounds like a 23-ball fifty but I had to reassess. I realised I was trying to hit the ball too hard, I could time the ball as well. So I did that.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts