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Home / Sports / "We always aim to give our best rather than obsessing over medals”: Double Asian Games silver medallist Elavenil Valarivan

"We always aim to give our best rather than obsessing over medals”: Double Asian Games silver medallist Elavenil Valarivan

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ANI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 27 (ANI): Double Asian Games silver medallist Elavenil Valarivan received a warm welcome upon her arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Valarivan said her focus remains on giving her best performance rather than being preoccupied with medals. She acknowledged that the results could have been better on days when she performed at her peak, but said there are several championships ahead.

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Valarivan credited the strong support she has received from the Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Government Sports Department, Gun for Glory Shooting Academy, and schools including Vijay Bharti and Sanskar Dham for her journey.

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Looking ahead, she said she wants to spend time with family and friends and focus on the present, while keeping the 2028 Olympics in mind.

"We always aim to give our best rather than obsessing over medals. The priority is simply to perform at our peak; while the medal outcome could have been better on the days I gave my best, there are plenty of upcoming championships to focus on now... Regarding support—there is a saying, 'It takes a village to raise a child,' and I feel that sentiment applies here. It started in Gujarat with the MoU signed between the Sports Authority of Gujarat, the Government of Gujarat and the Gun for Glory Shooting Academy, and the setup at schools like Vijay Bharti and Sanskar Dham," Valarivan told ANI.

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"From then until now, every team I’ve been part of—whether Gun for Glory, the Gujarat State Government Sports Department, or Vijay Bharti—has been incredibly supportive... Right now, I just want to go home and spend time with my family and friends. The Olympics are coming up in 2028, of course, but for now, I’m just focusing on the present," she added.

Valarivan won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event alongside Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod before clinching another silver in the individual women’s 10m air rifle event on the same day. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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