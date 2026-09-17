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Home / Sports / “We appreciate all support”: Striker Alexander Isak on Liverpool’s fans in India

“We appreciate all support”: Striker Alexander Isak on Liverpool’s fans in India

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ANI
Updated At : 09:52 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Star Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has acknowledged the passionate support from the club’s Indian fanbase, saying he hopes Liverpool’s performances this season will make the late nights worthwhile for supporters watching from India.

Isak, who has started the 2026-27 Premier League campaign with three goals in his opening three appearances, reflected on Liverpool’s global following and his experience at the club in an interview with JioHotstar.

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The Sweden international also spoke about his journey from breaking through as a teenager to playing in the Premier League, the differences between the Premier League and other leagues, and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk’s influence on the team.

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Isak joined Liverpool from Newcastle United last year. Having experienced football in Spain, Germany and England, the striker has also gained an insight into the contrasting styles and cultures across Europe’s major leagues.

Speaking on JioHotstar about what has impressed him most since arriving at Liverpool, Isak pointed to the passion of the club’s supporters.

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“I think the fans, their passion for the club and their dedication, how much they love the club and support it. That has been really nice to see.”

The 26-year-old also reflected on the difficult stages of his career, particularly his early breakthrough in Sweden.

“It’s probably the early days that were the toughest, breaking through at a young age. So, there were a lot of challenges, and it’s been a long way to get to where I am now. Yeah, it’s been a long journey with many, many challenges along the way,” said Isak, according to JioHotstar.

Isak also highlighted the physicality and pace of the Premier League and said, “I think every league has its own style and its own kind of football culture. The Premier League is obviously more physical and higher tempo, whereas maybe Spain is a little bit more controlled and technical.”

Liverpool next face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, with the match live from 6:30 PM onwards on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk recently named Isak among the players to watch this season, and the striker was quick to turn the focus towards the team while praising the Dutch defender’s composure.

“There are a lot of players to watch out for. Hopefully, all of us can be those who have a good season. Van Dijk obviously has been in the game for a long time, and what’s most impressive is how calm he is, both on the ball and off the ball when he’s defending. I think you can really sense that, and it spreads throughout the team,” he said.

With Liverpool continuing to attract a huge following across India, Isak also recognised the commitment of fans who regularly watch the Premier League despite matches taking place late at night in the country.

“Of course, we appreciate all the support from overseas, where we understand that the times are not always very suitable. Hopefully, we can do well and have a good season, which makes staying up late more worth it,” he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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