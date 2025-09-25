"We approached the auction right way": SG Pipers captain Navneet Kaur on Season 2 signings

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The SG Pipers Women's Team has added eight new players through the Hockey India League Season 2 auction, focusing on strengthening the squad and achieving the right mix of youth and experience.

Advertisement

These signings complement the existing Indian core, providing balance across all positions and preparing the team for new challenges ahead, as per a release from SG Pipers.

Navneet Kaur, the team captain, reflected on the auction, "I think we approached the auction the right way. The team was extremely focused, and I felt great to be part of the strategy. As athletes, it gives us immense pride and pleasure that SG Pipers gave us this opportunity. Planning was thorough -- we had a clear strategy, and we chose flexible players who can play multiple positions, which will help us function as a unit. Deepika was also part of the auction strategy; having inputs from players on the field and our coach really helped. We are delighted with the signing of Udita. Bringing in three players with national team experience, including Udita as an experienced defender, strengthens our squad. Suman and Preeti are also valuable additions, and all three will help us build a stronger, more cohesive unit."

Advertisement

The auction signings include:

Udita - Indian defender with national team experience

Advertisement

Lola Riera - Spanish defender, known for penalty corners and set pieces

Juana Morello - Midfielder from Argentina, part of the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze-winning squad

Teresa Viana Ache - Forward and Uruguay captain, known for attacking play and scoring

Costa Valentina Isabel - Argentinian defender with tactical versatility

Cristina Cosentino - Goalkeeper from Argentina with international experience

Thoudam Suman Devi - Indian defender skilled in man-to-man marking

Preeti Dubey - Indian forward and former Rio 2016 Olympian

Head Coach Sofie Gierts spoke about the new additions, emphasising their strategic value and the vision for Season 2, "Cristina Cosentino was an obvious choice for goalkeeper--her international experience, composure under pressure, and ability to organise the defence give us the leadership we need at the back and set the tone for the entire team. Deepika and Lola Riera bring world-class scoring ability and penalty corner expertise, which will be crucial in tight matches, while Teresa Viana Ache leads the attack with creativity and intelligence, constantly looking to open up spaces and create opportunities. Juana Morello and Costa Valentina Isabel strengthen both our midfield and defence, providing tactical versatility and experience at the highest level."

Talking about the squad depth, Sofie added, "Our Indian players, including Udita, Suman Devi Thoudam, Preeti Dubey, Kaitlin Nobbs, and Victoria Sauze, add essential national experience and bring stability, commitment, and balance across all positions. Together, this squad blends skill, creativity, and experience. Now it's about building trust, clarity, and belief on the pitch. If every player commits to the plan, I'm confident this team can achieve something truly special, and we are excited to see how this group develops throughout the season."

With these new additions, SG Pipers look poised for a strong Season 2, blending international expertise with a solid Indian core and aiming to compete at the highest level while building a cohesive, balanced squad ready to face the challenges ahead.

SG Pipers Women's Squad - HIL Season 2

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Teresa Viana Ache, Preeti Dubey

Midfielders: Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Shileima Chanu, Victoria Sauze, Kaitlin Nobbs, Shilpi Dabas, Juana Morello

Defenders: Jyoti Singh, Manisha, Costa Valentina Isabel, Lola Riera, Udita, Thoudam Suman Devi

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Cristina Cosentino. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)