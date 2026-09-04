‘We are always one step ahead of Pakistan’: Deepti Sharma ahead of Asia Cup clash

Senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Friday said that India have always been one step ahead of Pakistan in their recent meetings and would look to continue just like that when they face each other in the Women’s Asia Cup here on Saturday.

India, who have already made it to the semifinals with one game in hand, will start as favourites against Pakistan in their final league game. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team is currently on top of Group A with two dominating wins—against Thailand and Hong Kong.

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“Look, there is no advantage as such. The only thing is that whatever we have won against them (Pakistan), whether it is the Asia Cup or any other matches, we are always one step ahead of them. And that’s it,” Deepti said at the pre-match press conference.

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“The whole team is performing well. If you look at the bowling unit or the batting unit, I think both things are balanced. The one who has a good day, she tries to do better and take the game further. And those around her, they try to stay positive things so that they step in more in their game.”

Asked about the Pakistan team, she said, “Look, our team is also good and their bowlers are also good. We know that. But we focus more on the strengths we have. And as I said, we want to play a good brand of cricket. That’s what we are focusing on.

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“We just want to play good cricket. As a bowling unit, as a batting unit, the team should be as compact as we are playing in two games. That’s the mindset,” said Deepti who has taken six wickets from the two matches so far.

She refused to give out anything on the team combination, saying “That’s the call of the management.” The 29-year-old Deepti had words of praise for left-arm spinner Shree Charani and leg-spinner Prema Rawat.

“Charani is a very good talent. He is number one in the rankings. She has performed very well in the last year. The way she turns the ball, unbelievable. It’s not easy to play for a batter.

“It’s the same with Prema. She has not played so many matches. But whenever she gets a chance to bowl, she is always one step ahead. It’s like ‘I have to find breakthroughs for the team’.” Charani has taken four wickets from two matches while Prema has two scalps from two games.

Deepti said as a senior player she has tried to help them as much as possible.

“I have tried to help them as much as I can in the ground and in the nets, and share my experience with them. Being a senior player, I help them as much as I can.”