"We are clear, we want to go with an Indian captain": Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal has cleared the air regarding captaincy after the franchise bought South Africa captain Laura during the Women's Premier League 2026 season on Thursday.

Wolvaardt, who kept her base price at Rs 30 lakh, was sold to Delhi for Rs 1.1 crore during the WPL 2026 auction. She has played for Gujarat Giants in the first three seasons of WPL. The South Africa captain had a brilliant run with the bat in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

Speaking during the press conference at the WPL 2026 auction venue, DC co-owner Parth said that the 26-year-old Wolvaardt will not lead Delhi. He added that the franchise is looking forward to appointing an Indian captain in the upcoming WPL season.

"I think we are very clear that we would like to have an Indian as the captain. So depending on you know, what who else we land. We already have our mind made up but let's see what happens. Laura will add a lot of leadership into the dressing room but we are clear that we want to go with an Indian captain," Parth Jindal said.

Delhi Capitals released Meg Lanning ahead of the WPL 2026 auction. In place of Lanning, the Capitals have acquired the services of South Africa captain Wolvaardt during the auction. DC co-owner Jindal added that Wolvaardt is an excellent addition to the DC set-up.

"Obviously we went till what where we could for Meg, but I think in Laura we've got a tremendous player who can fill in those shoes. Not only was she the highest run scorer in the recent World Cup, but she's also someone who's got leadership ability as well. So I think she'll be a great addition to the dressing room. I think we're very excited about our spin attack now with Sri Charanee and Sneh Rana, both coming in," DC co-owner said.

"I think it's stronger than what we had last year as well. We still have some budget left to go after some more players. I think very good looking like a very balanced team with Henry also coming in. She can bowl with the new ball," he added.

He said one of the things the team lacked last season or in the last cycle was some explosiveness at the bottom order.

"With Sutherland, Kap, Henry and then with Charanee, Sneh and then you have Shefali, you have Nikki all who can come in with the ball, I think we'll have more than six bowling options and and we have a very deep batting order. I think it's looking good. I we've reached three finals. It's it's time. We go one step further. We have to it's about time," Parth said.

Wolvaardt has smashed 2088 runs in 83 T20Is. She has one hundred and 12 half-centuries with an average of 34.80 in T20I cricket.

Wolvaardt was also the leading run-getter in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. She made 571 runs with an outstanding average of 71.37. The South Africa captain also notched up back-to-back centuries in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. (ANI)

