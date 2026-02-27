We are expecting to win Ranji Trophy, big moment for us: J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): Calling Jammu and Kashmir's maiden entry into Ranji Trophy final a "very big moment", Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the team's performance has not only put them on the brink of history but also strengthened the case for some players to represent India at the highest level.

Advertisement

"It is a very big moment for us to reach the final because this is the first time J-K has reached the final of the Ranji Trophy. Many people said that they could not go beyond this stage. But the way they performed in the first innings, we are expecting to win the trophy from here," Abdullah said on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final here.

Advertisement

"I think it is time our players are invited or asked to play for the country. One or two of them definitely deserve to wear the Indian colours," he added.

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir have tightened their grip on the title decider against the Karnataka cricket team, ending Day 4 with a massive overall lead of 477 runs at the Hubli Cricket Ground in Karnataka.

Resuming Day 4 at 220/5 in reply to J&K's imposing first-innings total of 584, Karnataka rode on skipper Mayank Agarwal's determined knock. The right-hander added 30 runs to his overnight 130, eventually scoring a valiant 160 off 266 balls, studded with 21 boundaries. However, disciplined bowling from J-K kept chipping away at the other end.

Advertisement

Sahil Lotra broke a crucial 79-run partnership by dismissing Kruthik Krishna for 36, while Sunil Kumar removed Vidhyadhar Patil. The decisive blow came when Auquib Nabi Dar trapped Agarwal in front, shifting the momentum firmly in J-K's favour. Nabi also accounted for Shikhar Shetty, and with Yudhvir Singh Charak claiming the final wicket of Prasidh Krishna, Karnataka were bowled out for 293 in 93.3 overs, handing J-K a commanding 291-run first-innings lead.

In their second innings, J-K had early hiccups as Yawer Hassan and first-innings centurion Shubham Pundir fell cheaply. Captain Paras Dogra was cleaned up by Krishna after a brief stay. But Abdul Samad's 32-run contribution and a crucial 73-run stand with Qamran Iqbal steadied the innings.

At stumps on Day 4, Iqbal stood firm on 94 not out off 160 balls, with Sahil Lotra unbeaten on 16, as the visitors stretched their lead to 477 runs, leaving them within touching distance of a maiden title. Abdullah flew to Karnataka on Friday to be present at the stadium when Jammu and Kashmir lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title on Saturday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)