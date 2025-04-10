"We are having a team where everyone contributes": Shubman Gill after defeating RR

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): After registering a win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill acknowledged the contribution of every player.

GT produced a commanding performance to defeat RR by 58 runs. After Sai Sudharsan's explosive 82 powered the GT to a formidable total of 217/6, the bowlers took charge and collectively dismantled the Royals' batting lineup, bowling them out for 159 in 19.2 overs.

With this victory, the Gujarat side jumped to the first spot in the IPL 2025 points table after winning four out of their fifth game, giving them eight points in the league. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals slipped to the seventh spot after losing their third encounter in the campaign out of their five matches (four points).

"That's a good total on the board. It wasn't easy in the first 3 to 4 overs. The way Sai and Buttler batted was amazing. We'll take 220 any day of the week. And then our fast bowlers were very clinical to finish off the job. If you have difficulty choosing the man of the match, it is a good problem for us. We are having a team where everyone contributes. Very pleased, when you have bowlers like Rashid it makes the captain's job easy. (On if the senior players bully him) Everyone is very nice to me," Shubman Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Recapping the match, RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first against the hosts, the Gujarat Titans.

Batting first, the Shubman Gill-led side scored 217/6 in their 20 overs with knocks from Sai Sudarshan (82 runs off 53), Jos Buttler (36 runs from 25 balls) and Shahrukh Khan (36 runs in 20 balls).

For the visitors, two wickets each were snapped by Tushar Deshpande (2/53) & Maheesh Theekshana (2/54) and one wicket each was grabbed by Jofra Archer (1/30) and Sandeep Sharma (1/41) in their respective spells of four overs each.

In reply to chasing a mammoth total of 218 runs, the Sanju Samson-led side fell short of the target by 58 runs as they were bundled out for 159 in the last over. Shimron Hetymer (52 runs off 32 balls) and Sanju Samson (41 runs from 28 balls) were the top two scorers for the side.

While every GT bowler chipped in, Prasidh Krishna was the standout performer, finishing with impressive figures of 3/24. Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore picked up two wickets apiece, while Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, and Mohammed Siraj took one each. (ANI)

