"We are in good place now...": Scotland coach Dawkins confident of team qualifying for 2027 WC

Edinburgh [Scotland], August 18 (ANI): Scotland head coach Owen Dawkins is confident his side is well placed to break a 12-year drought and qualify for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

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The Scots have only featured in three previous editions of the 50-over World Cup, and you have to go way back to 2015 to find the last time they made it through to the ODI showcase when they went winless across six matches in Australia and New Zealand.

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But having already booked their place at next year's Cricket World Cup Qualifier event on the back of some strong efforts in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament, Scotland are now just one step away from featuring in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year.

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Scotland require a top four finish at the Qualifier event at the start of 2027 to book their place at the World Cup and Dawkins - who only took over as the head coach at the end of last year - sees no reason why his team won't feature.

"We are in a good place just now,", Dawkins told Cricket Scotland, as quoted by ICC.

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"This series has demonstrated the character and quality within this Scotland side. Securing qualification for the Global Qualifier is a significant achievement, and everyone involved can be proud of the progress we have made."

"ODI cricket remains a hugely important format for the global game, and it would be a magnificent achievement if we reached the World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. It would represent the pinnacle for us as a group. This is a format that we need and world cricket need to continue investing in to help our players develop and to enable our sport to grow, strengthen and thrive," he continued.

Much of Scotland's good form during League 2 action has been on the back of their batting group, with left-hander George Munsey, all-rounder Brandon McMullen and skipper Richie Berrington all making strong contributions with the bat as the side moved to the top of the standings during a recent tri-series at home against Canada and the UAE.

McMullen has also proven a consistent performer with the ball for Scotland across the League 2 competition, while young spinner Lyle Robertson recently impressed with a six-wicket haul on debut against Canada.

It means there is now stiff competition for spots within Scotland's best XI and Dawkins welcomes the selection headaches that await him in the lead-up to the Qualifier tournament next year.

"There were some outstanding individual performances over the last fortnight. Fin McCreath scored his maiden international century, Richie Berrington produced a fantastic hundred in the final match, while Lyle Robertson enjoyed an amazing debut, with the fourth-best bowling figures in ODI cricket history," Dawkins said.

"However, it is the team performances that give me the most satisfaction. Two matches in the series went right down to the final few overs, while four of our last six victories have come in the closing stages of games.

"That success is not down to luck, but from the skill levels within the squad, backed up by hard work, commitment and dedication shown by everyone involved. It's also a reflection of the excellent work done by the coaching and support staff, helping the players become clearer in their plans, fitter, more robust and better able to stay the distance and win those tight games," he signed off. (ANI)

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