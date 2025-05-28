"We are making good preparations for playoffs": GT seamer Arshad Khan ahead of MI clash

New Delhi, [India] May 28 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer Arshad Khan said that the team is preparing well for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs, discussing past mistakes to improve, and planning for the upcoming match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 1 on Friday.

Punjab stayed at the top of the standings, while RCB moved to the second spot. RCB have booked a date with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, while Gujarat Titans, who slipped to third, will face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.

"We are making good preparations for the play-offs. We have discussed the mistakes that we have made in the past. And we are preparing to make it better. And we are planning well for the upcoming matches," Arshad Khan said in a media interaction.

Arshad also spoke about Gujarat's middle order.

"I think our middle order is not getting exposed. So, no one knows how strong our middle order is... And our lower order is also very good. So, I think that is why everyone is not getting exposed. But it is nothing like that. Our middle order is very strong. And we are preparing for the upcoming matches."

Arshad Khan also reflected on their previous fixture against Chennai Super Kings, acknowledging it wasn't their best. He emphasised the importance of winning in the eliminator or qualifier, viewing the extra game as an opportunity to reach and win the final.

"I think our last game was not that good. But now that we are talking about our eliminator, whether we play the eliminator or the qualifier, it is important to win. So, we are getting to play an extra game, which is God's plan. So, we will try to play an extra game and reach the final and then win the final," he added. (ANI)

