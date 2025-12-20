DT
Home / Sports / 'We are not cricket players': Pakistan's national hockey players frustrated over pending payments

'We are not cricket players': Pakistan's national hockey players frustrated over pending payments

A player claimed that the hockey authorities were yet to clear daily allowance dues for domestic training camps, tour to Bangladesh as well as the FIH Pro League

article_Author
PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 02:20 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Pakistan national hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt said without financial security, no sportsman could focus completely on his chosen career. Photo: Instagram/Ammad Butt
Pakistan's hockey players continue to grapple with financial issues as they wait for their outstanding dues, running into lakhs, to be cleared by hockey authorities.

A national team player claimed that the hockey authorities are yet to clear daily allowance dues for domestic training camps, tour to Bangladesh as well as the FIH Pro League.

"Before we went for the FIH Pro League to Argentina, we were assured all our dues would be cleared as the government had given the Hockey Federation enough funds. But even after returning from this event, our money remains outstanding," said a player.

"The total amount is in lakhs and we are not cricket players, these daily allowance amounts mean a lot for us. Not all of us are lucky enough to even secure a contract to play in some foreign league and make some money," he said.

The issue of the PHF not clearing outstanding dues of players has been a long-standing problem and at one stage, the financial crisis in the PHF has even led to the monthly retainers given to select players being stopped.

Pakistan captain Ammad Shakeel Butt said it was very difficult for players to leave their homes behind to make hockey a career.

"Without financial security, no sportsman can focus completely on his chosen career," he said.

He said most of the players were continuing to play hockey because of their jobs with departmental teams.

"But when we play for the national team and attend camps and go for international events that is the income which allows to have financial security savings."

Another player added if nothing else, the hockey authorities need to start a professional hockey league like some other countries.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

