We are not up to mark technically: Dennerby

PTI

Bhubaneswar, October 15

The Indian team is not up to the mark technically, coach Thomas Dennerby today concluded after his side bowed out of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup with back-to-back losses.

Hosts India conceded three goals in the second half to suffer a 0-3 defeat to Morocco in their second Group A match on Friday to crash out. Before going down to Morocco, India were thrashed 8-0 by USA in their opener. Another hammering could be on the cards as Brazil are up next for the hosts.

“I am proud of my girls for their performance yesterday but not very happy with the result at the end. But they gave it all on the pitch,” said Dennerby.

“I know we are out of the tournament but still I am happy about the way my girls fought till the end. Our fitness level wasn’t a problem. But we are not up to the mark technically. This is one area where we need to work harder,” he pointed out.

After keeping their rivals at bay till the halftime, India lost the plot after the interval in front of a strong crowd at the Kalinga Stadium. In the two matches played, India could manage only five shots on goal. “I was trying to organise our team game for so long. We should have scored one when Anita was in a one-on-one situation with the rival keeper in the second half,” the 64-year-old said. — PTI

Tanzania, Colombia, Japan and Mexico win

Margao/Navi Mumbai: Tanzania recorded a 2-1 victory over France in a Group D match of the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup here today to keep their prospects of advancing beyond the group stage alive. Japan blanked Canada 4-0 in the other Group D game with goals from Mao Kubota (9th minute), Uno Shiragaki (37th), Momoko Tanikawa (52th) and Mio Takaoka (90+2). In Group C , Colombia beat China 2-0. Mexico toppled defending champions Spain 2-1.