"We avenged the defeat of 2023": Fans hail Team India after win in CT semis over Australia

Dubai [UAE], March 5 (ANI): Following India's qualification to the final of the ICC Champions Trophy after beating Australia in the semifinals, fans expressed their excitement over 'Men in Blue's' triumph, Virat Kohli's match-winning knock and hope for a title win.

Rohit Sharma shattered a massive record and etched his name in the record books by becoming the first captain in the history of cricket to reach the finals of all ICC tournaments. India's momentous triumph over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Tuesday, made India the first side to reach the fifth Champions Trophy final, no other team has reached more than three.

A fan in Dubai named Digvijay said, "I said that beating Australia in semis is much easier than beating in the finals. One more push. This team has confidence, a winning habit and a settled combination. We are winning the Champions Trophy after 12 years."

Advertisement

Another fan named Vansh said, "We feel so proud. Earlier, we thought 265 runs on that surface was going to be tricky. But our boys had to win. They would have chased down 300 as well. We have silenced the entire Australia today."

Another fan, who had the Indian flag painted on his body and MS Dhoni's jersey number painted on him, said, "We will surely win the trophy and defeating Australia is a very big thing...We avenged the defeat of 2023...Virat Kohli played very well. He did not score a century, but it was as good as a century. That is why he is called 'The King'.

Advertisement

Fans in Ujjain also engaged in celebrations on roads, bursting firecrackers and enjoying their time in the streets.

Fans in Patna also were in a celebratory, ecstatic mode after India's win, shouting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and Vandee Mataram" while holding posters and bursting firecrackers.

Fans in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, also enjoyed India's win with firecrackers, with slogans being shouted and firecrackers being burst.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. After an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (39 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) had a 50-run stand with Steve Smith. Smith carried on, with half-century stands against Marnus Labuschagne (29 in 36 balls, with two fours and a six) and Alex Carey (61 in 57 balls, with eight fours and a six). Carey was there till 48th over, untill a fine direct hit from Shreyas Iyer ended his knock.

Australia was skittled out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Shami (3/48) was the top bowler for India, while Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also unleashed a spin web. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya took a wicket each.

During the run chase, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (28 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and Shubman Gill (8) early and were reduced to 43/2. From then on, a 91-run partnership between Virat and Shreyas Iyer (45 in 62 balls, with three fours) brought India back into the game. Virat also had a brief 44-run stand with Axar Patel (27 in 30 balls, with a four and six) and a 47-run stand with KL Rahul (42* in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Hardik delivered a brief and fiery cameo, scoring 28 in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes, helping India seal a win. India finished at 267/6 in 48.1 overs.

Nathan Ellis (2/48) and Adam Zampa (2/60) were the top bowlers for Australia. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)