"We believed in ourselves": Sachin Siwach reflects on golden CWG triumph, eyes more success at Asian Games

Glasgow [Scotland], August 2 (ANI): Indian boxer Sachin Siwach expressed his delight after his gold medal triumph at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying the team was confident of achieving success.

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He acknowledged the hard work behind the campaign, noted that some boxers missed medals narrowly, and expressed confidence about achieving even greater success at the upcoming Asian Games.

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Sachin staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo by a 3-2 split decision in a thrilling men's 60 kg final.

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"It feels great... We had high hopes of winning gold. We were confident all along. Although a few of our boxers missed out narrowly, I am certain we will win even more medals at the upcoming Asian Games... It was a tough journey, but we all believed in ourselves... I just spoke with my uncle. He is very happy," Sachin told ANI.

The Haryana boxer endured a difficult start and found himself trailing heading into the decisive third round. His defence came under pressure as Ndevelo repeatedly found success on the counter, while Sachin was also warned several times by the referee.

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Siwach's father Anil expressed immense pride after his son's achievement, saying the medal was the result of years of hard work, dedication and passion for boxing. He praised Sachin's commitment and fighting spirit, adding that the victory was a moment of great joy for the family, village and the entire nation.

"It felt wonderful. It's the result of hard work. He always plays with such heart and soul right from the start... For everyone, the family, the village, and the country, it's a great moment... He always had an interest in boxing. He was very dedicated," Siwach's father Anil told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Siwach's mother Suman expressed immense pride after his achievement, recalling his early passion for boxing. She said Sachin developed an interest in the sport from a young age and was determined to pursue it, with strong support from his uncle throughout his journey.

"It felt great. We felt very proud... He liked boxing since the start. Whenever he saw boxing, he would stand right there and watch it. Realising he had an interest in it, he decided to learn it. His uncle also supported him a lot," Siwach's mother, Suman, said.

However, the Indian boxer produced a dramatic finish when it mattered most. Launching an all-out assault in the closing moments, Sachin landed a powerful punch that forced a standing count against the Namibian just seconds before the final bell.

The late surge proved decisive as the judges awarded the contest to the Indian by a narrow split verdict, handing him the Commonwealth Games gold medal.

The victory crowned an outstanding unbeaten campaign for the 26-year-old, who had earlier defeated Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (4-1), England's William Hewitt (4-1), Botswana's Treasure Moremi (5-0) and Wales' Owain Harris-Allan (5-0) on his way to the title.

Hailing from Bhiwani, Haryana, Sachin entered the Games as World No. 5 in his category. A former Youth World champion, Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist, South Asian Games champion and World Boxing Cup Finals winner, he added another major title to his impressive resume with the Glasgow triumph. (ANI)

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