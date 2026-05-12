Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 12 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill credited his side's disciplined bowling effort and tactical execution after an emphatic 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2026 clash on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gill said the team was confident that a strong bowling display would keep them in the contest, especially after setting a competitive total of 168.

Advertisement

"It worked out for us nicely. We bowled very well. We knew if we bowled well, we would always be in the game. We spoke about whether we get anywhere near 160-170, it will not be easy for them with our bowling attack," Gill said.

Advertisement

The GT skipper also praised the contributions of Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar, who helped the team recover and reach a fighting total after early setbacks.

"The way Sai and Washy (Washington) batted, getting us close to 170, and then the way we bowled in the powerplay, kudos to both of our bowlers," he added.

Advertisement

Gill further emphasised the importance of consistency and adaptability in the team's approach this season.

"It is all about being consistent and being ruthless. We are not a team who play a particular style and brand, and assess the conditions and play according to it," he said.

The GT skipper also reserved special praise for West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, highlighting his experience and impact with the ball.

"He is such an experienced campaigner. He has been relentless for us, bowling four on the trot, and he is doing a terrific job for us," Gill noted.

On the other hand, GT speedster Kagiso Rabada credited his disciplined approach and team communication in his side's 82-run win. He was named Player of the Match.

Reflecting on a dropped chance off Ishan Kishan earlier in the innings, Rabada admitted he failed to judge the pace of the ball correctly but was pleased that the team recovered quickly.

"Did not react fast enough and did not judge (the pace of the ball). Luckily, we got the wicket (off the next over)," he said.

"Season in, season out, all you try to do is do the best you can. I have been backed, and it has been clear what my role has been: leave everything out for the team. Rhythm is everything," Rabada said.

"Just about finding out the kind of pitch we are playing on and bowling accordingly. We each have our own natural attributes, and it is about seeing how much you can extract, without looking too far ahead. If your strength is not working out, then you can look at something else," he added.

Rabada further said the team's approach on the Ahmedabad surface was to bowl with Test-match discipline, which proved effective as the pitch slowed down.

"They showed how to bowl on it, and we tried to follow suit. Wicket got a little more sticky, and patience and simplicity worked," Rabada noted.

Coming to the match, the Titans produced a dominant all-round performance to thrash Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After being put in to bat, GT posted a competitive 168/5, despite early setbacks, with Sai Sudharsan scoring a key 61 and Washington Sundar providing a late boost with a quick-fire 50-run knock.

In reply, SRH suffered a dramatic batting collapse and were bowled out for just 86 in 14.5 overs. Kagiso Rabada (3/28) and Jason Holder (3/20) led a ruthless bowling attack, with support from Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)