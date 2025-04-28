"We can take down the bowling": Krunal Pandya hails RCB power-hitters following win over Delhi Capitals

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Following his match-winning performance against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya admitted that his team has a lot of hitters in the playing XI like Tim David, Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shephered who can take down any bowling line-up in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

Krunal Pandya was awarded the Player of the Match for his exceptional all-round performance in match 46 of the IPL 2025. With the bat, the left-hand batter played an unbeaten innings of 73 runs from 47 balls at a whopping strike rate of 155.32, which was laced with five boundaries and four maximums in his innings. With the ball, the spinner grabbed a wicket and conceded 28 runs in his four overs.

"It is always good to see the results. Sometimes, when you have put the hard work behind the scenes, it feels good when it comes off. It is quite satisfying. My role was clear. If we lose three early wickets, I can go in. Make sure we stitch a partnership. We have such great power hitters - David, Jitesh and Shepherd. We can take down the bowling. Glad that I fulfilled my role. When Virat is at the other end, it is quite easy. First 20 balls, It was scratchy for me. But he kept backing me. Then I got my mojo back. So, a lot of credit to Virat. I have always been an economical bowler," Krunal Pandya said in the post-match presentation.

Further, the 34-year-old player opened up on his bowling and the expectations he has for himself while playing the game.

"As a bowler, I have always wanted to be one step ahead. I have worked on my bowling. So, if you see the variations in speed. Knowing the batsmen's strength, I am trying to use it to my advantage. I'm glad it's going in my favour. Over time, batting is improving. As a bowler, I have realised we need to be one step ahead. Bowling a bouncer and a wide yorker, I have been practising. I have bowled before as well. I want the batters to keep guessing what I have in my armoury," the all-rounder added.

Recapping the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, securing their seventh win with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC). The win propelled RCB to the top of the points table.

Chasing a target of 163, RCB endured a shaky start, losing three wickets for just 26 runs. Debutant Jacob Bethell managed 12 runs before falling, while Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for a duck. Captain Rajat Patidar's run-out for 6 left the side in trouble at 26/3.

However, a crucial 119-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya steadied the innings. Kohli played a composed knock of 51 off 47 balls, hitting four boundaries, while Pandya was the star of the night, remaining unbeaten on 73 from 47 deliveries, with five fours and four sixes.

The pair ensured RCB reached 100 in 13.3 overs and kept the required run rate in check.

After Kohli's dismissal at the hands of Dushmantha Chameera in the 17.5 overs, Tim David joined Pandya and played a cameo, scoring 19 runs off just five balls to seal the victory. RCB reached the target in 18.3 overs. (ANI)

