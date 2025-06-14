"We deserved to get this position...extremely happy": Kagiso Rabada on WTC victory

London [UK] June 14 (ANI): Kagiso Rabada delivered a performance for the ages in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, helping South Africa script a memorable five-wicket victory over Australia and clinch their first-ever WTC title. Rabada's fiery spells across both innings proved pivotal, as he finished the match with nine wickets, 5/51 in the first innings and 4/59 in the second, dismantling the Australian batting unit and anchoring South Africa's dominance with the ball.

The win also marked the end of a long drought for the Proteas on the global stage as they secured their first ICC title since 1998. They last won the ICC KnockOut Trophy.

Visibly emotional and elated, Rabada expressed his joy and pride in the team's achievement.

"I can't describe in words how I feel at this moment. Extremely happy. We played well throughout the season. We deserved to get into this position," he said.

"There were people saying we didn't play good enough oppositions but I think that's rubbish. Australia are a really strong team and we had to be at our best to beat them," he added.

Rabada consistently troubled Australian batters with pace, swing, and relentless accuracy. His five-wicket haul in the first innings gave South Africa the upper hand, and his four wickets in the second innings ensured the Proteas maintained control of the match throughout.

"The last four days felt like a home game, thank you for turning up and keep turning up," Rabada acknowledged the fans who supported them in large numbers.

Pat Cummins' golden run as a captain, which started with the retention of the Ashes series against England and was followed by an incredible WTC mace and 50-over World Cup wins over India, has come to a halt. (ANI)

