Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI): Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has emphasised the need for a collective effort to transform India into a sports powerhouse by 2036.

Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Kohli stressed that education and infrastructure development are crucial to achieving this vision.

The Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain was at his candid best speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Powered by Leaders. Kohli spoke at length in the session moderated by former England cricketer Isa Guha and highlighted the importance of shifting focus from celebration and fanaticism to education and understanding of various sports.

Advertisement

"We are working towards India becoming a Sport-Forward Nation by 2036. As I said, we have the vision, we have the groundwork happening today. I think it's the collective responsibility of everyone who gets involved. Not just the infrastructure, not just the people who are going to infuse the money, not just the athletes, but people who want to be educated about the sport. We don't need the celebration and fanaticism; we need the education of the sport. The education around the sport, for us a country, is also very important. Once the education around sport takes place, the experience will be 10 times what it is today, and that will be a big step towards us being a Sports-Forward Nation," Kohli said, as quoted from a release by RCB.

Kohli, who made his international debut in 2008, led by example when conversations about a fitter Indian cricket team surfaced.

Advertisement

When asked about what moved the needle for him, the former captain explained, "I had a realization that I need to change the way I'm preparing as an athlete. And then, from the next day, I changed everything about my diet, my training. Motivation was something that came from within. No one had to force me to do it. But I think the build-up to that was when I had a couple of very difficult overseas tours. And I figured out that, you know, the reason that we were falling short is because the other team was physically way fitter than us."

While India is a cricketing powerhouse beyond comparison at this point in time, Kohli is hopeful that other sports will close the gap sooner rather than later. The former Indian captain, who led by example in promoting fitness and athleticism in Indian cricket, shared his personal journey of transformation. Kohli recalled how he realized the need to change his approach to fitness and training, which ultimately led to his success.

"I always felt like if I don't set my bar that high, I will not be able to push myself beyond my limits, so I want to be the best and then all the answers will come to me from that point and that ended up being the case," he commented.

To promote a robust sports culture in India, Kohli advocated for inclusive conversations around sports, emphasizing the importance of understanding the rules, athlete experiences, and the progressive development of all sports. He also stressed the significance of women's sports, highlighting the immense talent in the country.

"It is important to have conversations around sports. What are the rules? What do the athletes go through? It has to be a progressive project which helps all sports. It has to be a collective sports culture that includes everyone. Women's sports is a massive part of it. And we have so much talent in the women's sports, not just cricket, but all the other sports here," he added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)