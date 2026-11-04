Manchester [UK], November 4 (ANI): Following his side's comeback win over Roma, Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes said that the players "do not need to save someone's job" and accepted that his performance had been not upto the mark in recent match which caused the manager Michael Carrick to bench him during the loss to Bournemouth.

Following a run of nine winless matches across all competitions, Manchester United and fans had a massive sigh of relief as they overcame a first-half two-goal deficit to bounce back by 3-2 against Roma at Old Trafford in their UEFA Champions League clash. After two goals came in the first 18 minutes, fans booed the team and objects were thrown at the pitch as the Red Devils looked all set for their 10th defeat in a row. However, skipper Bruno and a brace from Matheus Cunha scripted a memorable win for the home team.

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Speaking after the match to Amazon Prime, as quoted by Sky Sports, Bruno said, "We do not need to save anyone's job (referring to Carrick's future as a manager with the club). We have been working so hard to get out of this situation altogether. It has been tough. There has been a lot of speculation in the media, a lot of lies around many things that have happened in this club. Between the manager and me, we had to clear the air. Nothing like that happened."

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He also said that Carrick's decision to bench him was right, as he was not performing at the level expected from him. He also said that he needs to "accept the manager's decisions" and it does not change his belief in him, the staff and the players of the club.

"The manager took a decision of putting myself on the bench because I wasn't performing at that level. Everyone felt that it was a punishment for the words that I had. If it was, it was right," he said.

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"The manager is the one who makes the decisions. I have to accept them; I have to go forward with that. It doesn't change the belief I have in the manager, in the staff and every player that is in this club. It does not change my aim to win every game that I have ahead of me. It should be a turning point (for United's season)," he said.

Carrick also termed the victory as a "win for them as a football club".

"I think we have shown a lot of character as a group to weather what we have had to. You find out a lot about each other; the players will find out things about me. I certainly do about them and their character and what it means to them and what they are prepared to put in," he added.

United staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 3-2 victory over AS Roma in their UEFA Champions League clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Roma took a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half, with Matias Soulé opening the scoring in the 11th minute before Donyell Malen doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 17th minute.

However, United mounted a strong comeback after the break, with captain Bruno Fernandes reducing the deficit through a penalty in the 58th minute. Matheus Cunha then emerged as the hero for the hosts, scoring twice in the 83rd and 86th minutes to complete the turnaround.

Cunha was later sent off after receiving a second yellow card in stoppage time. The victory handed Manchester United a memorable European win, while Roma were left to rue their inability to protect a two-goal advantage. (ANI)

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