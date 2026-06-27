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Home / Sports / "We failed to adapt conditions": Abhishek Sharma after Ireland defeat

"We failed to adapt conditions": Abhishek Sharma after Ireland defeat

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ANI
Updated At : 06:33 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Belfast [Ireland], June 27 (ANI): Left-hand batter Abhishek Sharma attributed India's defeat to Ireland to the team's inability to adjust quickly to the playing conditions.

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He said that in a tight schedule with back-to-back games, adapting fast during limited practice sessions is crucial for a strong side.

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Ireland held their nerve to notch a historic first win over India in the opening match of the T20I series in Belfast on Friday. The 34-run win marks Ireland's first-ever triumph against the T20 world champions across all formats of the game.

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"Its just how quickly we adapt the conditions, that's really matters as a team, because when you are playing back to back games, as a group you have to step forward and get used to the conditions, whenever you get practice sessions or probably get used to, I feel as a dominating team, you have to adapt really quick and that's what we were trying today, but unfortunately it didn't happen," Sharma told the reporters after the match.

Captain Lorcan Tucker's half-century paved the way for the Irish, as they piled up an impressive 182/9 in their 20 overs. India's famed batting line-up crumbled under pressure, and the visitors were dismissed for 148 in 18.5 overs.

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Sharma held the Indian challenge together with 50 runs off just 20 balls, but the star-studded batting line-up came up short against some inspiring bowling from Ireland.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys and Matt Hollard claimed three-wicket hauls, while it was a memorable outing for debutant Jai Moondra, who finished with 2/25 in four overs.

The two teams will lock horns again in the second and final T20I on Sunday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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