Auckland [New Zealand], October 30 (ANI): India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that the team "fell short" with the ball after suffering an 87-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth T20I, crediting Glenn Phillips for his match-winning century.

"I think we fell a bit short in our bowling to start with. Powerplay, especially in the third over, they got that momentum from there on, and yeah, couple of bowlers, they tried to squeeze in, but I think exceptional knock by Glenn. Some phenomenal shots, which were like pure bliss. So kudos to him. He's been consistent throughout the series, so a lot to learn from him," Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

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Phillips smashed 107 off just 49 deliveries, including six fours and 10 sixes, while Michael Bracewell contributed a blistering 65 off 25 balls as New Zealand posted 259/7 after being put in to bat. Their 115-run partnership off just 40 deliveries turned the innings around after the hosts had lost two early wickets.

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India's chase never gathered momentum as Jacob Duffy struck twice in the opening over, dismissing Sanju Samson for four and Ishan Kishan for a duck. Duffy finished with figures of 4/23, while Mitchell Santner and Matthew Fisher picked up two wickets each as India were restricted to 172/9 in 20 overs.

Iyer, who scored 22 off 11 balls with four boundaries, said the team would need to review its performance and work on its execution ahead of the final match of the series.

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"I feel that it's important to retrospect, see where we can actually bounce back, coming into Hamilton and just a day off. So I personally feel that we can probably go back to the drawing board and see to it we analyse and try to execute to the best of our abilities in the next game," he said.

The Indian skipper also acknowledged that adapting to the conditions and ground dimensions in New Zealand had posed a challenge for some players, particularly those experiencing such conditions for the first time.

"Conversation was just that we knew that the dimensions are going to be like this, and some of them, it's their first time playing on such grounds. So it takes a bit of time for them to adapt to the challenge. It's not that easy, I understand that, but the way they executed the first three games, it was magnificent, and yeah, this is just a learning curve, I feel, that next time when they come here, they would probably have a better idea on how to go about their business. So a great learning curve, and hopefully we come back positive in the next game," Iyer added.

Despite the defeat, India hold an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, having won the first three games. The fifth and final T20I will be played in Hamilton. (ANI)

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