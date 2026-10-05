“We had been working so hard”: Prithika Pradeep after Asian Games gold in women’s compound team event

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Indian archer Prithika Pradeep expressed delight after winning the gold medal in the women’s compound team event alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Chikitha Taniparthi at the 2026 Asian Games.

Prithika, alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Chikitha Taniparthi, won the gold medal in the women's compound archery team event at the 2026 Games. Prithika, Jyothi and Chikitha delivered a strong performance to secure the top spot in the women's compound team event. Indian archers were absolutely clinical in the title clash against China, beating them 238-234. India maintained their lead right from the first round, giving Jyothi her fourth Asian Games Gold and a first Asiad Gold medal to Chikitha and Prithika on their debuts.

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Speaking to reporters, Prithika said the team was delighted to achieve the target they had worked hard for and highlighted her long journey in the sport.

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"We all feel really great that we were able to achieve the thing we had been working so hard for. I have been doing archery for 8 years," she said.

Another Indian archer, Dhiraj Bommadevara, who secured two silver medals at the 2026 Asian Games — one in the mixed team recurve event alongside Kumkum Mohod and another in the men’s team event with Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge, said he was delighted by the reception and credited the Indian Army and his support team for his success. He said he would work harder to keep the national flag flying high, while adding that his next targets are the World Championships, which serve as Olympic qualifiers, and the 2028 LA Olympics.

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"It feels wonderful to receive such a reception; it makes me want to work even harder and keep the national tricolour flying high. I want to take this opportunity to say that all of this was made possible because of the Indian Army... When someone wins a medal, it isn't just the result of one person's sacrifice or hard work; the entire team is involved... Next up are the World Championships—which serve as Olympic qualifiers—and the LA Olympics," he told reporters. (ANI)

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