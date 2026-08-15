Amstelveen [Netherlands], August 15 (ANI): As India opened their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a confident 3-1 win over Wales in Pool D, skipper and Player of the Match Harmanpreet Singh praised the team's strong start to the tournament.

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He stressed that the Indian team is determined to win the World Cup and emphasised the need to create more chances and score more field goals in their next match.

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Indian Men's Team made a confident start to their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign, defeating Wales 3-1 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. India will next face England in their second Pool D match on August 17 at the same venue in Amstelveen.

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Reflecting on the win, India captain and 'Player of the Match' Harmanpreet Singh said, "I think we started very well. I am happy that one of the young players (Sanjay) scored our opening goal. Overall, it was a pretty good game. All of us know the value of this World Cup, and we have a clear mindset to win, and the belief is there. In our next game, we need to show more, create chances and score field goals as well."

India's goals came from Sanjay (8') and captain Harmanpreet Singh (11', 43'), with the skipper converting two penalty corners to underline his importance from set pieces. Sanjay too scored off a penalty corner. Wales pulled one back through Sam Welsh (56'), but India's defensive unit held firm in the closing stages to secure all three points.

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Wales started brightly and looked to make an early impression, earning a couple of promising circle entries in the opening minutes. Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera was alert to the danger and dealt with the early threat effectively. India gradually settled into their rhythm and began building patiently, with their first circle entry in the seventh minute resulting in a penalty corner after Dilpreet Singh created an opening.

Wales's first rusher blocked Sanjay's initial drag-flick, but the ball struck his foot, giving India a retake. Sanjay made no mistake with the second attempt, finding a way through the Welsh defence as their goalkeeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill got wrong-footed and the ball trickled through his legs to give India the lead in the eighth minute.

India almost doubled their advantage two minutes later when Jarmanpreet Singh picked up a loose ball inside the Welsh circle and unleashed a reverse hit that narrowly sailed over the goal. India were awarded another penalty corner in the 11th minute following a challenge on Sanjay, and this time Harmanpreet was on the field and stepped up for it. The Indian captain unleashed a precise flick to put India 2-0 ahead.

India continued to apply pressure and earned another penalty corner in the 13th minute, with Harmanpreet attempting to find a deflection from a diving Dilpreet, but Wales managed to survive. Shilanand Lakra was then briefly forced off after taking a blow to his mouth, but India went into the first quarter break with a two-goal advantage.

India continued to dominate possession and territory in the second quarter. Manpreet Singh earned another penalty corner early in the period, while Nilakanta Sharma came close to creating a deflection following a ricochet.

Wales, however, threatened on the counter in the 19th minute when Jack Pritchard found space inside India's circle at the end of a brilliant long ball. Goalkeeper Mohith HS rushed off his line brilliantly to cut down the angle, forcing the Welsh striker's effort into the side boards.

India created further opportunities through Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Rajinder Singh, but could not add to their tally before half-time, remaining 2-0 in the lead at the break.

Wales attempted to start the third quarter on the front foot, but India's defence remained resolute. India continued to exploit space on the flanks, moving the ball efficiently and stretching the Welsh midfield and defensive structure. Harmanpreet later found Lakra with a long slap push, while Abhishek had another opportunity as India searched to further extend their lead.

That goal arrived in the 43rd minute. India earned a penalty corner, and Harmanpreet once again delivered, firing a rocket-speed grounded flick past the Welsh goalkeeper to the left and putting India ahead 3-0.

India continued to control proceedings in the final quarter, creating several attacking opportunities. Lakra came close in the 53rd minute, trying to cheekily lift the ball over the goalkeeper from close range, but the Welsh custodian palmed it away.

Wales earned a penalty corner in the 54th minute, but goalkeeper Mohith produced an outstanding save, deflecting away a pacy drag-flick that was heading towards the goal.

Wales eventually found a way back in the 56th minute amid a scramble in front of the Indian goal. After the ball entered the net, the umpire initiated a video referral to check for a possible back-of-the-net offence on the goal-line and a penalty stroke.

The video review confirmed that the ball had crossed the line before the offence, and Sam Welsh was credited with the goal, making it 3-1.

India remained composed in the closing minutes and continued to create openings, with Mandeep setting up Aditya on the run, although the final touch was missing. India saw out the remaining time to register a 3-1 victory and begin their World Cup campaign with three valuable points. (ANI)

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