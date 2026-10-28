'We have a long way to go': Kapil Dev welcomes corporate backing for Indian golf as PGTI, Business Today announce new season of BT Golf

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) President Kapil Dev welcomed the growing corporate interest in Indian golf, saying the sport still has a long way to go, but the association of major brands can encourage more people to consider it as a viable career.

"We have a long way to go, but it feels good when big brands come forward to associate with you. People feel good and believe that you can make your life out of this sport. It's wonderful," Kapil Dev said at the announcement of the 27th season of Business Today Golf in New Delhi.

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The partnership between the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) and Business Today was announced at the Qutub Golf Course on Tuesday, with both organisations aiming to expand golf's reach among corporate leaders and a wider audience.

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The season preview brought together Kapil Dev, professional golfers and senior editors for a pitch-and-putt session ahead of the return of the corporate golf property, which will continue its multi-city format across major business hubs.

Business Today Golf will begin its 27th edition in Kolkata on October 31 at Tollygunge Club, with the tournament set to cover eight cities. The organisers said plans were also underway to expand the competition to additional locations in the future.

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Kapil Dev said the initiative would help introduce more people to the values associated with the sport.

"We aim to encourage India Inc to experience the discipline, patience, and sportsmanship that golf represents. It is encouraging to see Business Today and DP World PGTI working together to take the sport to a wider audience," he said, as per a press release from PGTI.

Speaking on the occasion, Alok Nair, Chief Operating Officer, Business Today said, “For over three decades, Business Today has been at the forefront of India’s business conversations, connecting influential leaders and shaping the nation’s corporate narrative. Business Today Golf is where business meets the greens.”

“What makes BT Golf truly special is the community it has built while being India’s first corporate golf platform for 27 years. Year after year, it brings together some of the sharpest minds from across industries in a spirit of healthy competition and camaraderie. Looking forward to teeing off for the 27th edition with DP World PGTI across 8 cities starting with Kolkata on 31st October at the iconic Tollygunge Club,” he added, as per the PGTI press release.

DP World PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl also welcomed the partnership, highlighting the importance of corporate and media support in developing Indian golf.

"Anytime media comes in to support golf or any kind of sport, is great for the country. I think it's a lovely partnership, like my president Kapil Dev keeps saying that I can't make a century if my partner's not good. If he makes me go run out or if he does something silly, I will get out. A partner is a very important person. So a partnership is such an important aspect of life, of sport, of business. So here we've got a huge media group, India Today, Business Today, Aaj Tak group, joining with DP World PGTI. I think it's such a fantastic moment, and here at Qutub Golf Club to announce this partnership is fantastic," Johl said.

He added that the tour's growing list of commercial partners was helping improve opportunities for professional golfers, pointing to associations with DP World, Air India, HCL, Axis Bank, SR Group, Trident and Indian Oil.

Johl also outlined how the organisation reinvests its earnings in the sport, including prize money, player facilities and financial support for golfers seeking opportunities overseas.

"It's all about the players. We are the BCCI of golf. We are a not-for-profit organisation. We don't keep any profits. Everything that we earn in a year goes back into or flows back into either prize money or creating facilities for players. Of late, we created a fund so that if my players want to go abroad and play, we will fund them. So every penny goes towards growth of the game, towards prize money, to making life better. Every penny goes towards growth of the game, towards prize money, to making life better," he said.

The event was also attended by Indian golfer Saptak Talwar, who won the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit with season earnings of Rs 1,02,47,684. Talwar won the Indorama Ventures Open and secured a card for the 2027 DP World Tour season.

Talwar said the partnership would provide golfers with a platform to showcase their abilities while bringing the corporate and sporting communities closer.

"It's tremendous. I think it's a lot of hard work from the two sides, from Business Today and from DP World PGTI. These partnerships, I think, from a sports person's point of view, give us a platform to showcase our skills to the outside, but also allow corporate India and the sports side of India to come together. And I think golf is one of those unique sports which allows you to get up close and create relationships while you play. I don't think in other sports you are allowed that platform. So I'm very fortunate to be a part of an association like this, and I'm excited for what's to come," he said.

Talwar also credited the growing exposure provided by DP World PGTI for raising the standard of Indian golf, citing the opportunity to compete alongside major and Grand Slam champions at the recently concluded DP World India Championship.

"I think it's definitely going up year after year; that's no doubt. I think with the exposure that obviously DP World PGTI is able to bring to us with regard to the golf courses that we go to with regard to the field. Just recently, the DP World India field that we were a part of, we got major champions, Grand Slam champions that we got to compete with in our backyard. I think that's the kind of exposure that allows you to grow beyond your comfort. So it's definitely grown, but I do think events like that kind of get to show on the mirror almost, and it's also inspiring that you have a lot more improvements to be done, and hopefully in the near future, we'll have somebody winning that trophy as well," he added. (ANI)

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