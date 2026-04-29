"We have an attack that can exploit different surfaces," Andy Flower ahead of crucial tie against GT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in an away fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

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RCB head into the contest on the back of a five-wicket win over GT in Bengaluru earlier this season and a dominant nine-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals.

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The defending champions currently sit comfortably on the points table with 12 points from eight games, according to a release from RCB.

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Ahead of the contest, RCB Head Coach Andy Flower reflected on the team's mindset heading into a crucial phase of the tournament, stating, "We've moved on from last year and are focused on the new challenges this season brings. The players have been enjoying that journey, and tomorrow should be another great contest."

Speaking about handling dominant performances and maintaining balance, Flower added, "It's important to treat wins and losses with a fair degree of equanimity. You don't want to get too carried away with either. Each game presents a fresh challenge, and that's how we approach it."

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Highlighting the team's strengths so far, Flower emphasised RCB's effectiveness with the ball in key phases, stating, "We've been very good at taking powerplay wickets and putting opposition under pressure. At the same time, we have strong depth in our batting, which gives the group a lot of confidence."

Elaborating on the team's approach heading into the business end of the tournament, Flower noted, It's important not to get into a mindset of trying to hold on to our position. We want to embrace the unpredictability of the game and attack every match with the right attitude."

Touching upon the team's bowling unit, Flower highlighted the variety within the attack, "We've got a good mix, experienced swing bowlers, a world-class fast bowler in Hazlewood, and spinners who bring different skill sets. That variety gives us strong options in different phases of the game."

On the mental side of the game and handling pressure, Flower offered a nuanced perspective: "Fear is a normal human emotion. Instead of trying to ignore it, we encourage players to recognise it and respond well. That's a healthier way to deal with pressure situations."

Praising skipper Rajat Patidar, Flower said, "He is leading the side really well. He has strong support around him, and together they are creating a positive environment for the team to perform."

With momentum on their side and clarity in approach, RCB will look to complete the double over Gujarat Titans and continue their strong run in the tournament. (ANI)

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