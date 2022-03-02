We have home advantage vs Denmark: Bops

PTI

New Delhi, March 1

Veteran doubles player Rohan Bopanna on Tuesday said that India will start as favourites against Denmark on the grasscourts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club in the Davis Cup World Group-I Play-off tie, starting on Friday.

“We are strong on the grasscourts, and that is the reason we picked the venue. It’s a home-court advantage for us and I think on grass we have the best chance to beat Denmark,” said Bopanna.

Bopanna, who won the Tata Open Maharashtra title recently partnering Ramkumar Ramanathan, refused to disclose his doubles partner for the upcoming tie.

“We have a good squad going into the Davis Cup. For doubles we have Ram, Yuki (Bhambri) and myself, so a lot of options to play with. It depends on how the first day goes and then it will be the coach’s decision to field the doubles pair,” he said. —