"We have made a lot of good preparations": LSG all-rounder Shahbaz ahead of clash against Punjab Kings

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed on Monday spoke about the team's preparations ahead of tomorrow's first home game against Punjab Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

While speaking at a pre-match press conference, Shahbaz felt confident in his team's preparedness for the upcoming game. He highlighted the team's settled state, high energy levels, and good preparations. He also acknowledges the unique pitch conditions in Lucknow.

"After the last game, the team is looking very settled. This is the first game, so the team has a lot of energy after the last game. We have made a lot of good preparations. We got a three-day break in between, so we are well prepared. In Lucknow, there is always a lot of black and white in the pitch," he said.

Advertisement

Ahmed believes the pitch would benefit both teams, offering opportunities for both bowlers and batsmen, and expects the pacers to have an initial advantage but anticipates a challenging environment for batters on the red soil.

"I think it will help both teams in this wicket. And if we talk about the bowlers, there is a lot of ground for them. There are batsmen here, and any batsman who wants to bat on the red soil. So I think it can help the pacers a little in the starting, but there is not much chance for the batters," he said.

Advertisement

Ahmed acknowledged the challenges faced by all bowlers, particularly with the introduction of the impact player rule. He believed bowlers are adapting to the increased pressure, and the larger grounds offer opportunities to capitalize on this. He remained committed to fulfilling his role in the team, whether it was batting in the lower order or contributing with his bowling. His focus is on performing well and helping the team achieve success this season.

"Sir, there are a lot of challenges, not for the spinners, but for all the bowlers. Especially since the impact player rule has been added. Earlier, the wicket pressure was not on the batters. Now, the bowlers have started preparing themselves mentally for these challenges. And for the bowlers, if they get a big ground, they can use it, and I hope that the bowlers will use it. My role in the team is always the same. And I want to play the same role for this team. For example, in low-order batting, whatever the demand for that day's match is, I want to perform well for the team wherever I can in bowling. That is my plan. And I hope that our team will do well this season," he added.

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Punjab Kings in their first home game of the season on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Currently, the LSG is placed in third position in the IPL points table, and the Punjab Kings are placed in fifth. Both the teams will be looking forward to a win and taking those important two points. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)