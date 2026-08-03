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Home / Sports / "We have not lost hope": Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia after Brij Bhushan's acquittal

"We have not lost hope": Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia after Brij Bhushan's acquittal

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ANI
Updated At : 01:38 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Monday said the women wrestlers who accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment will appeal against his acquittal, asserting that they have "not lost hope" and will continue their fight.

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The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday acquitted Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar in the case linked to allegations of sexual harassment made by women wrestlers.

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In a post on X, the two wrestlers said it took "a lot of courage" for the women wrestlers to take to the streets and file an FIR against a powerful politician.

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"We had to gather a lot of courage to take to the streets and file an FIR against a powerful, strongman politician from the ruling party. Leveraging his political power and muscle, Brij Bhushan intimidated many girls into withdrawing their complaints," they said.

They expressed disappointment over the court's verdict, saying several women wrestlers had remained firm and continued with the legal battle.

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"Many female wrestlers stood firm and continued the legal battle against Brij Bhushan. We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the allegations of sexual violence levelled by the female wrestlers," the post added.

Phogat and Punia also alleged that the government and the system had worked to protect the former WFI chief.

The wrestlers said the women complainants had instructed their lawyers to challenge the verdict and that an appeal would be filed at the earliest.

"From the very beginning, the entire establishment, the government, and the system have been working to shield Brij Bhushan. The female wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this verdict, and this will be done as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," the post concluded.

This case was linked with the FIR filed by women wrestlers during his tenure as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. Delhi Police had invoked sections 354, 354D, 354A, 506 (1) and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

The detailed judgement is to be uploaded by the court. On July 2, the Court reserved judgement in the sexual harrasment case against Ex WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were facing trial in a case connected with the allegations of sexual harrasment of women wrestlers in India and abroad by Singh when he was heading the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, appeared for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Senior advocate Rebecca John had appeared for the victims/complainants. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar concluded their arguements on June 30.

Women wrestlers participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged by Delhi Police based on a complaint given by women wrestlers.

Delhi police had filed a 1500 page charge sheet on June 15 2023, after an investigation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

The charge sheet was filed under sections 354, 354D, 354A, and 506 (1) of the IPC. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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