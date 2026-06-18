"We have to improve": Portugal coach Roberto Martinez reflects on 1-1 draw against DR Congo in FIFA WC

Texas [US], June 18 (ANI): Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez called for improvement after his side was held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, saying the team must quickly assess their performance and move forward in the tournament.

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"We do have to improve. We have to be very self-critical," Martinez was quoted as saying by Reuters.

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Reflecting on the match, he said it was important for the team to evaluate their display and remain accountable, adding that the World Cup "is like that" and Portugal must continue their work while staying focused on recovery and preparation.

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"Our responsibility here, I think, is to assess this match, be self-critical, and that's the bottom line ... the World Cup is like that. We continue our work. I noticed that the attitude of the players was extraordinary first and foremost, and I do believe in what we can do," he added.

He pointed out that Portugal's goal moment should have helped build momentum, but instead the team failed to capitalise on it.

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"We scored in a moment where usually the emotions really help out to continue with that momentum and try to score that second goal, but it was actually the opposite effect for us," he said.

The Portugal coach further explained that his side struggled to convert possession into attacking opportunities, allowing DR Congo to regroup and launch counter-attacks.

"We tried to stick to the ball possession, we couldn't make it to the box, and we gave an opportunity for Congo to restructure and mount counter-attacks," he noted.

However, Martinez stressed the need to learn and improve, saying Portugal must maintain their footballing identity and aim for the highest level possible in the tournament.

He also praised DR Congo's intensity and mentality in the match.

"They were intense, confident. They played like a big final in a big tournament, and that shows incredible personality. We knew that Congo could do that. It wasn't a surprise," he concluded.

Portugal endured a frustrating start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after being held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited DR Congo side.

One of the pre-tournament favourites, Portugal made a flying start when Joao Neves headed them into an early lead inside six minutes, appearing set to secure a routine victory.

However, DR Congo grew into the contest and struck a crucial equaliser just before half-time, with Yoane Wissa powering in a header from a corner to register his country's first-ever World Cup goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, appearing at his sixth World Cup, had a quiet outing and struggled to make a decisive impact as the match ended in a stalemate.

In an X post, Ronaldo said, "It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Head up and focus on the next game," reflecting a determined outlook despite the dropped points. (ANI)

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