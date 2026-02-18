DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "We have to make moments count": Scott Edwards after loss to India in T20 WC

"We have to make moments count": Scott Edwards after loss to India in T20 WC

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Feb 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gujarat (Ahmedabad) [India], February 18 (ANI): Netherlands captain Scott Edwards reflected on his side's spirited effort despite falling short against India in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group A clash, admitting that a few missed moments ultimately proved costly.

Advertisement

Speaking after the match, Edwards credited his bowlers for putting India under early pressure and keeping the contest alive deep into the innings.

Advertisement

"We started really well. A lot of credit to Aryan. He has been sensational for us for a few years. We felt right in the game (for a while). We know they have firepower all the way down. To keep them under control for 14-15 overs was sensational. A couple of missed chances, missed execution, and these guys will make you pay. They had wickets in hand and took down a few overs at the end. (Learnings) Any time you come here, you learn a lot. Grounds are smaller, pitches are flatter, crowds are bigger, and there is so much hype. As a group, we pride ourselves on playing well in the big moments. Played well, but in the moments - we have to make those moments count," Scott Edwards said.

Advertisement

Batting first, India posted a challenging total of 193/6 in 20 overs. World No. T20I batter Abhishek Sharma continued his poor form after spinner Aryan Dutt dismissed him for a three-ball duck.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan departed after scoring 18 runs, with two fours and one six. Tilak Varma (31 off 27 balls, with three fours and one six), captain Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 28 balls, with two fours and one six) couldn't convert their starts.

Advertisement

All-rounder Shivam Dube played a blistering knock of 31-ball 66, with six maximums and four boundaries as India crossed the 190-run mark. For the Netherlands, Logan van Beek (3/56), Aryan Dutt (2/19), and Kyle Klein (1/38) were among the wicket-takers.

Chasing 194, Michael Levitt (24), Max O'Dowd (20), Bas de Leede (33), Colin Ackermann (23), Zach Lion-Cachet (26), and Noah Croes (25*) couldn't convert their starts as the Dutch made 176/7 in 20 overs, losing the contest by 17 runs.

For India, Varun Chakaravarthy (3/14), Jasprit Bumrah (1/17), Hardik Pandya (1/40), and Shivam Dube (2/35) pick wickets.

With this victory, India registered their third consecutive Group A win and finished at the top of the group standings. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team has already qualified for the Super Eight stage. The defending champions will face South Africa in their opening Super Eight fixture on February 22. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts