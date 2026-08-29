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Home / Sports / We have to play more big matches, says former India captain Bruno Coutinho

We have to play more big matches, says former India captain Bruno Coutinho

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ANI
Updated At : 08:33 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 29 (ANI): Former India captain and Arjuna Awardee Bruno Coutinho believes that facing Brazil, Uruguay and Panama will provide India with invaluable experience and help the national team improve.

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With the trio of World Cup-playing nations set to come to India for international friendlies during the September-October FIFA window, Indian football is preparing for some of its biggest tests in recent times. For Coutinho, these matches are an opportunity for the players to challenge themselves against some of the strongest teams in world football and learn from the experience, according to a release.

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Coutinho, who played an integral role in the Indian national team setup from the late 1980s until 2001, won the prestigious Arjuna Award, earned 44 caps for India and was named the AIFF Player of the Year in 1996. In recent years, he has remained closely involved in Indian football, focusing on grassroots development, state ambassadorship, and coaching mentorship.

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"Brazil and Uruguay are very tough opponents. Everybody knows how strong they are and how consistently they qualify for the World Cup. The Indian players will find it hard, but they should give their best and play to their full potential. Whether we win or lose, we can learn from our mistakes."

He mentioned, "One or two matches cannot change everything. India has to work consistently and improve as a footballing nation. We have to play more big matches like these."

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Coutinho believes that India must establish itself as one of Asia's leading teams. "India should first aim to be among the top 10 teams in Asia. If they can do that, we can start thinking about achieving bigger things. They should not be afraid of the challenge. They should play their best, learn from their mistakes, and use that experience to improve Indian football in the long term."

India will first face Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru before taking on five-time World Cup champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time World Cup winners Uruguay on October 6, with both matches scheduled at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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