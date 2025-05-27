DT
PT
Home / Sports / "We have to win no matter what the situation is": Shreyas Iyer reflects on PBKS's win against MI

"We have to win no matter what the situation is": Shreyas Iyer reflects on PBKS's win against MI

Majestic fifties from Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis powered Punjab Kings (PBKS), to a commanding victory of seven wickets over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
ANI
Updated At : 12:51 AM May 27, 2025 IST
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 27 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer highlighted his team's collective effort and winning mindset, praising the management and emphasising the importance of trust within the team.

"I personally feel everyone stepped up at the right time. We have been in that mindset that we have to win no matter what the situation. Kudos to everyone and the management. Ricky has been fantastic, and for me it was about gaining the trust of every individual," Shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

Iyer also emphasised the importance of maintaining strong relationships within the team, especially during challenging times, and praised Priyansh Arya's impressive start, highlighting the team's fearless approach.

"And that happened by winning matches, and I personally feel we need to maintain that relationship throughout. When you are down in the dumps, it is easy to backstab each other. (On Priyansh Arya) The way he started was fabulous. It was pleasing to the eye, and every individual has been fearless," Iyer said.

"They tick the boxes in the net sessions, and the reflection of it is seen on the ground. (On Josh Inglis) He loves playing the new ball, and I wanted him to play more deliveries. And I know he can be disruptive, he is a big match player. Hope he continues the same way. We have a camaraderie from the last few years, he lets me be decisive on the field, all these things have culminated in a great way. Ecstatic that everything is working," he added.

After this win, PBKS will be at the top of the IPL points table and will play Qualifier 1, while MI will play Eliminator 1. Only for the second time did PBKS finish in the top two for Qualifier 1, the other being in the 2014 IPL.

MI has won just one game in the last six matches in Jaipur since 2013, which came earlier this season against RR. Only for the second time, PBKS finished in the top two for Qualifier 1, the other being in the 2014 IPL.

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

