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Home / Sports / "We just have to keep working hard": Dhruv Jurel stresses discipline as India eye win in Galle against Sri Lanka

"We just have to keep working hard": Dhruv Jurel stresses discipline as India eye win in Galle against Sri Lanka

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ANI
Updated At : 08:38 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Galle [Sri Lanka], August 16 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel stressed that the Galle pitch can change rapidly depending on the weather, with moisture making it more helpful when the covers are on and the surface drying out when the sun comes through.

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Having experienced similar conditions during the India A tour, he stressed the need for India to adapt and keep working hard as the Test progresses.

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Jurel was speaking to the reporters after Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday.

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"From what I've seen, even in the India A [games], this wicket keeps changing quickly, and it depends on the weather," he said. "If the covers have been on, moisture comes in, and if the sun comes out, it becomes dry. It will keep changing [as this Test match progresses]. We just have to keep working hard," Jurel said, as per Cricinfo.

Jurel smashed a decent 51 off 68 balls laced with 4 fours and a six. Jurel's 51 proved to be a vital contribution to India's first innings in the opening Test against Sri Lanka. Alongside Devdutt Padikkal's magnificent 150-plus score, his knock helped India reach 460/9 by the end of Day 2.

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Jurel also stitched together an impressive 55-run partnership for the seventh wicket with young spinner Manav Suthar.

Jurel also emphasised the need for India's bowlers to maintain discipline and consistency, bowl long spells and keep attacking the right areas.

He said the approach should remain simple and determined, stressing that India must take 20 wickets to win the Test.

"I feel we will have to bowl very long spells, like their bowlers have been doing. We'll need to stay consistent. It's not rocket science. We'll need to put balls in great areas. That's all. We have to keep it simple and stay determined. If we have to win, we have to take 20 wickets," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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