New Delhi [India] April 26 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team hasn't been successful in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2025, but that's the nature of the process. He took responsibility for the team's performance and asked the players to do better.

'Other teams have got better, and that's the point of the auction. But we just haven't been able to get it right. So you take responsibility from the top down, and then you just ask a little bit more of the players," Stephen Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

Fleming acknowledged that the team's performance hasn't been up to par, citing injuries, lack of form, and an inability to settle on a game plan as reasons. He admitted that the team may have been trying to find something that wasn't there.

"That has to be an area where we need to reflect and say it wasn't as good as what it could have been, or it hasn't worked out how we wanted. A couple of key injuries, just a bit of a lack of form. And we've just struggled really to nail a game plan, chopped and changed too much. But I think it was trying to look for something that perhaps we felt wasn't there,"

Fleming reflected on CSK's performance in this game reflects the entire season. He's encouraged by the team's improved batting intent but acknowledged that they've been too tense, leading to pressure on the bowlers and a loss of wickets.

"The game sort of sums up the season. I thought there was better intent today with the bat, and that's something we've been looking for, is just to free up. We've been sort of tense, so we haven't been creating pressure on the bowlers and also losing wickets," he added.

A four-wicket haul by Harshal Patel and solid knocks from Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis were the highlights as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

With this win, SRH has jumped to number eight in the points table with three wins and six losses, giving them six points. On the other hand, CSK is at the bottom with two wins and seven losses, giving them just four points. (ANI)

