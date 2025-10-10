Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): South African cricketer Nadine de Klerk lauded the team's calculated approach as key to their victory over India Women, highlighting a pivotal partnership with Chloe Tryon. She further stated that their focus was on pacing the innings, targeting pacers, and building a steady partnership - strategies that ultimately helped the team chase down a challenging 250-run target despite a few self-made hurdles.

South Africa has turned their tournament fortunes around in emphatic fashion by claiming a second straight win over Women in Blue at Visakhapatnam in the 10th encounter of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup being played in India and Sri Lanka.

After copping a heavy World Cup defeat against England, the Proteas have beaten New Zealand and now the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, in what was one of the most compelling matches of the tournament so far.

Speaking on the victory over the hosts, De Klerk said, "I think we just played smart cricket. Chloe and I just tried to take it really deep. We knew that if we had to get 40 of the last four and the two of us were still batting, that we could get it. So, it was just about building that partnership, getting ourselves in and then taking especially the pacers down. And that was always the plan to try to take the pacers down, which was much easier on that surface. We were pretty confident in chasing 250. I think we made it a bit harder for ourselves than we would have liked. There are a lot of positives, and I'm glad we got over the line today."

After their loss to the English, captain Laura Wolvaardt declared their batting lineup was 'much, much better than 69 all out,' chalking it up to simply being 'just one of those days'. And that statement has aged well, with her side hitting 234/4 off 40.5 overs against the White Ferns before completing another run chase against India, compiling 252/7 off 48.5 overs.

Nadine de Klerk was the hero in the game against Team India, scoring 84* off 54 to earn the Player of the Match award, and brought the Proteas home with a wet sail. She was well supported by Chloe Tryon (49 off 66), who batted for much of the second half of South Africa's chase.

"It got a bit trickier when (Chloe) got out, but I guess it's just about the belief and the character at the end of the day, and we just wanted to stick it out and fight really hard because we knew how important this game was for our team. Really glad we got over the line. I think the most important part is, and we've seen it in this World Cup, is you just have to stick it out. Doesn't matter if you're batting No.8 or No.9, (you just have to) give yourself a chance. I mean, Richa (Ghosh) did it today for India as well. Just try and bat time," de Klerk told the media post-game as quoted by ICC.

"I guess when it comes to the back 10 (overs), you can really start backing yourself and try and take the game on. And if it does come off, that 70 or 80 runs in the last 10 makes a massive difference in these totals. I think seam (bowling) was much easier on this wicket, and I think even when we bowled the back end, we felt like it was a pretty good wicket. I think their spinners bowled really well in that middle phase. So, I think especially in that back 10, we knew they're going to have to bowl a few seamers and that was going to be the much easier option to take on, " she added.

The Proteas are now, at least momentarily, inside the top four on the standings, behind only Australia, England and India. They now have a four-day break before their meeting with Bangladesh in Visakhapatnam.

South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon. (ANI)

