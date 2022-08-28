We meet again

Dubai, August 27

A captain with a new batting philosophy and a master batter standing at the crossroads, trying to reinvent himself, will aim to create a new narrative when India take on Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match here tomorrow.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the two pillars of India’s white-ball team for the past decade but, having received a jolt at this very venue 10 months back during the T20 World Cup, they must be aware of what needs to be done to start on a winning note. While Sharma will be eager to test his ultra-aggressive batting template against the arch-rivals, Kohli will be looking to return to form after enduring a tough phase in the last few years.

Above all, the collective target would be to set the core combination for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

A battle ahead

The last time India played Pakistan, they didn’t have any idea how much Shaheen Shah Afridi had improved. The result was a 10-wicket defeat.

A lot was said after Afridi’s two-over opening spell that jolted the Indian camp during the T20 World Cup last year, and India’s erstwhile team management copped flak for its archaic batting approach in the shortest format of the game. Questions were raised whether the sameness in the top-order, with three right-handers, made it easy for a good left-arm paceman to set the alarm bells off.

Tomorrow there will be no Afridi (due to knee injury) to bend it back into the top-three Indian right-handers. Despite all the experimentations done by coach Rahul Dravid after taking over from Ravi Shastri, the top-order remains the same that suffered the debacle in Dubai. — PTI

Behind the scenes

India come into the tournament with T20I series wins in Ireland, England and West Indies. Pakistan, on the other hand, have played only one T20I in 2022 — against Australia in April.